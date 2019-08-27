×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Adds ‘Yesterday’ Star Himesh Patel (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Himesh Patel'Yesterday' film premiere, London, UK - 18 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Fresh off his lead role in Universal’s “Yesterday,” Himesh Patel has found his next tentpole with Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” sources tell Variety.

Patel nabbed one of the last roles in the film and will star alongside John David Washington. The cast also includes Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, Clémence Poésy, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kenneth Branagh. Production is currently underway.

“Tenet,” which is being filmed on location across seven countries, is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage. Buzz about the film has increased since Warner Bros. secretly released a teaser for it ahead of Imax screenings of “Hobbs & Shaw” almost a year in advance of “Tenet’s” July 17, 2020 release.

Nolan is directing from his own original screenplay and will use a mix of Imax and 70mm film to bring the story to the big screen. He and his wife, Emma Thomas, are also producing alongside Thomas Hayslip as executive producer.

“Tenet’s” behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, and visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson. The score is being composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Patel most recently appeared in Danny Boyle’s Beatles dramedy “Yesterday,” which exceeded expectations with $72 million domestically and $130 million worldwide. He can next be seen in Amazon Studios’ adventure film “The Aeronauts,” which will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and stars Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones. Patel will also appear in HBO’s limited series “Avenue 5,” starring Hugh Laurie, as well as the BBC’s 1860s-set miniseries “The Luminaries.”

He is repped by WME and 42.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Himesh Patel'Yesterday' film premiere, London, UK

    Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Adds 'Yesterday' Star Himesh Patel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fresh off his lead role in Universal’s “Yesterday,” Himesh Patel has found his next tentpole with Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” sources tell Variety. Patel nabbed one of the last roles in the film and will star alongside John David Washington. The cast also includes Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, Clémence Poésy, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson [...]

  • Joel McHale attends the Walt Disney

    Joel McHale, Amanda Brugel Join Action-Thriller 'Becky'

    Joel McHale, Amanda Brugel and Robert Maillet have joined the cast of the independent action-thriller “Becky.” The trio will appear alongside the previously announced company of Kevin James and Lulu Wilson. The movie follows a spunky, rebellious 14-year-old brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father (played by McHale), in an [...]

  • 'Queen & Slim' to Open AFI

    'Queen & Slim' to Open AFI Fest

    Romantic drama “Queen & Slim,” starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, has been selected as the opening night title for the 33rd edition of the AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif. The film is directed by two-time Grammy winner Melina Matsoukas and written by Emmy winner Lena Waithe from a story by Waithe and James Frey. [...]

  • 'Technoboss' Review: A Wilfully Eccentric Portuguese

    Film Review: 'Technoboss'

    If a particularly enterprising Portuguese amateur theater group took it upon themselves to stage Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman,” only to freshen things up by making it a black-box musical, the result wouldn’t be a million miles from “Technoboss,” the latest from cultivated oddball auteur João Nicolau. Anyone who takes that statement as a [...]

  • The King - Steven Elder, Timothée

    Netflix Announces Release Plans for 'The King,' 'Marriage Story' and 'The Laundromat'

    Netflix has unveiled release plans for its fall films, a slate that includes Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat” with Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman, David Michôd’s “The King” starring Timothée Chalamet and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. The 10 movies on deck for 2019 will run in theaters for anywhere between [...]

  • Joke Movie It Chapter Two Jumanji

    Box Office: Can Fall Films Like 'It: Chapter Two' Make Up for Summer Shortfall?

    As summer winds to a close, Hollywood is looking to a demonic clown to salvage the box office. After a disappointing August, Warner Bros.’ “It: Chapter Two” is the first fall release that could drive audiences to multiplexes at a time when the movie business could use some help. The sequel arrives in theaters Sept. [...]

  • ZeroZeroZero TV Show

    Venice Festival Turns on the TV With Top Italian Series

    It’s a pretty safe bet that the Italian entries at Venice that will make the biggest splashes this year are both TV series premiering in the official selection: Paolo Sorrentino’s limited series “The New Pope” and Stefano Sollima’s cocaine-trafficking drama “ZeroZeroZero.” While these are both shows by directors who also work in film, Venice artistic [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad