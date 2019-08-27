Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Adds ‘Yesterday’ Star Himesh Patel (EXCLUSIVE)

Fresh off his lead role in Universal’s “Yesterday,” Himesh Patel has found his next tentpole with Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” sources tell Variety.

Patel nabbed one of the last roles in the film and will star alongside John David Washington. The cast also includes Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, Clémence Poésy, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kenneth Branagh. Production is currently underway.

“Tenet,” which is being filmed on location across seven countries, is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage. Buzz about the film has increased since Warner Bros. secretly released a teaser for it ahead of Imax screenings of “Hobbs & Shaw” almost a year in advance of “Tenet’s” July 17, 2020 release.

Nolan is directing from his own original screenplay and will use a mix of Imax and 70mm film to bring the story to the big screen. He and his wife, Emma Thomas, are also producing alongside Thomas Hayslip as executive producer.

“Tenet’s” behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, and visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson. The score is being composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Patel most recently appeared in Danny Boyle’s Beatles dramedy “Yesterday,” which exceeded expectations with $72 million domestically and $130 million worldwide. He can next be seen in Amazon Studios’ adventure film “The Aeronauts,” which will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and stars Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones. Patel will also appear in HBO’s limited series “Avenue 5,” starring Hugh Laurie, as well as the BBC’s 1860s-set miniseries “The Luminaries.”

He is repped by WME and 42.