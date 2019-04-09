×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘High School Musical’ Director Kenny Ortega Signs Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kenny Ortega of the Disney Channel’s “High School Musical” franchise has just signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix. The pact with the producer, director, and choreographer continues Netflix’s aggressive push to lock down major talent as media giants such as the Walt Disney Company and Comcast prepare their own streaming services. In recent months, Netflix has signed deals with the likes of Ryan Murphy (“Glee”), Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal”), and Pixar vet Darla K. Anderson.

“As a fan of Netflix and their dynamic range of high quality content, I  am thrilled to begin a creative relationship with the company,” Ortega said in a statement. “I’m super excited about the  projects we already have in development and the shared enthusiasm I feel from the company. l look forward to this new Netflix collaboration  with the highest hopes.”

Netflix unveiled two projects that Ortega will make for the company. He will direct and produce a film tentatively entitled “Auntie Claus,” as well as executive produce an original series dubbed “Julie and the Phantoms.” “Auntie Claus” follows a young girl in her quest to find a Christmas-loving aunt who has gone missing. It will be a musical and is based on the popular book series of the same name by Elise Primavera. The film will be adapted by Tiffany Paulsen (“Nancy Drew”).

Related

“Julie and the Phantoms” is a musical comedy series and an adaptation of a Brazilian television series. It centers on teen girl whose band consists of three teen boys who have been dead for 25 years. Dan Cross and David Hoge (“The Thundermans”) will serve as showrunners and executive producers on the series, with George Salinas and Jaime Aymerich of Crossover Entertainment, as well as Hugo Janeba and Joao Tikhmiroff of Mixer Entertainment.

In addition to “High School Musical,” Ortega directed and choreographed the “Descendants” trilogy, “Newsies,” and “Hocus Pocus.” Truman Alfaro will serve as Ortega’s development executive.

“Throughout the course of his career, Kenny Ortega has inspired generations of artists and audiences alike,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “That he has chosen to make Netflix his creative home to work on both feature films and series is thrilling. We can’t wait to see what he brings to Netflix to delight musical-loving families and audiences around the globe.”

Cross, Hoge and Crossover are represented by Paradigm and Darren Trattner at Jackaway , Tyerman, Wertheimer, Austen, Mandelbaum Morris and Klein. Ortega is represented by Paradigm and Barry Littman at Hanson, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller and Gellman.

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More Film

  • High School Musical Director Kenny Ortega

    'High School Musical' Director Kenny Ortega Signs Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

    Kenny Ortega of the Disney Channel’s “High School Musical” franchise has just signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix. The pact with the producer, director, and choreographer continues Netflix’s aggressive push to lock down major talent as media giants such as the Walt Disney Company and Comcast prepare their own streaming services. In recent months, [...]

  • Rami Malek, winner best actor in

    Key Dates Announced for 2020 Golden Globes

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the key dates for the 2020 Golden Globes. The ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 5, 2020. Nominations will be announced on Dec. 9, 2019. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg hosted the ceremony in January. Below is a [...]

  • Helen Mirren and Bill CondonWB 'The

    CinemaCon Winners and Losers: Disney, Delusion, and the Might of Millennials

    CinemaCon 2019 is a wrap. The annual exhibition industry confab is one long charm offensive by studios using their upcoming blockbusters to energize theater owners, a group less interested in subscribing to Cahiers du Cinéma than it is by a film’s potential to put butts in seats. Many exhibitors left the conference convinced that 2019 [...]

  • Uruguay’s Lucia Garibaldi Prepares ‘The Last

    Uruguay’s Lucia Garibaldi Prepares ‘The Last Queen’

    PANAMA CITY — Uruguayan helmer Lucia Garibaldi is prepping her second feature after her debut pic, “The Sharks,” which swept  the 2018 San Sebastian Films in Progress awards and later premiered in Sundance, where she won best direction in the World Cinema Dramatic section. “The Sharks” also recently won the Grand Prix Coup De Cœur [...]

  • Luciano Pavarotti

    Ron Howard's Pavarotti Documentary Hits High Notes in First Trailer (Watch)

    After being teased at the Grammys, Ron Howard’s documentary on Luciano Pavarotti, the legendary Italian opera singer, takes center stage with an official trailer. “Pavarotti: Genius Is Forever” will hit theaters on June 7, and Tuesday’s trailer showcased footage from interviews, concerts and family archives. It also featured testimonies from his fellow Three Tenors members [...]

  • Sound of Silence

    Peter Sarsgaard Drama 'The Sound of Silence' Lands at IFC

    IFC Films has bought U.S. rights to Peter Sarsgaard’s drama “The Sound of Silence,” two months after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. IFC plans to release “The Sound of Silence,” which also stars Rashida Jones, Tony Revolori and Austin Pendleton, later this year. The film is Michael Tyburski’s directorial debut feature, which he [...]

  • WGA Agents Dispute Placeholder

    After Its Fight With Agencies, WGA Will Have to Face Other Battlegrounds

    The Writers Guild of America has aggressively marshaled its forces in the fight to reform the rules of engagement for talent agents who represent its 15,000 members. But as that battle rages, the guild faces some practical decisions on whether it can handle waging war on two fronts as it prepares for what are expected [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad