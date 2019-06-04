×
HFPA Elects Lorenzo Soria as New President

Lorenzo Soria. 2019/06/03. Photo: Magnus Sundholm
CREDIT: Magnus Sundholm

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced today that Lorenzo Soria has been elected president of the organization for the 2019-2020 term.

Outgoing president Meher Tatna revealed the news at the HFPA’s annual election meeting.

“It’s a privilege to once again be elected to serve as president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,”  Soria said in a statement. “Together with my peers at the HFPA, I look forward to continuing our organization’s mission of recognizing the best in film and television, ushering in the next generation of storytellers, and staying true to our roots of giving back through our vast philanthropic efforts. I’ve never been prouder of our organization’s future and ready to get to work.”

He previously served as president from 2003 to 2005 as well as 2015 to 2017.

Born in Argentina, but raised in Italy, Soria works for La Stampa. He has been a member of the HFPA since 1989 and has served in its administration for 24 years.

The HFPA also announced that Ali Sar, Janet R. Nepales, Ruben V. Nepales, and Meher Tatna were elected as vice president, treasurer, executive secretary, and chairman of the board of directors, respectively.

The HFPA has about 90 members and is responsible for the Golden Globes, which recognize both film and television work. Produced in partnership with Dick Clark Productions, next year’s Globes will take place on Jan. 5, airing live from the Beverly Hilton on NBC. They are handed out two days before Oscar nomination balloting closes on Jan. 7.

Sandra Oh and Adam Samberg co-hosted the show in January for the first time with ratings for adult viewers rising about 4% from 2018, with about 18.6 million viewers overall.

 

