‘Her’ Producer Vincent Landay Joins Eddy Moretti at Unbranded Pictures

Oscar-nominated producer Vincent Landay has partnered with former Vice chief creative officer Eddy Moretti at Unbranded Pictures.

The duo previously collaborated to create Vice Studios, the scripted motion picture and production arm of Vice Media. Unbranded Pictures plans to develop, produce and finance original feature films and episodic television for global audiences.

Unbranded’s first feature film, “The Report,” opened at the Telluride Film Festival and will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday. The political thriller is written and directed by Scott Z. Burns and stars Adam Driver, Annette Bening and Jon Hamm. The film was developed, produced and financed by Unbranded Pictures and Vice Studios and will be released theatrically by Amazon Studios in November.

Landay received a best picture Academy Award nomination for Spike Jonze’s “Her.” His credits include Jonze’s features “Being John Malkovich,” “Adaptation” and “Where the Wild Things Are.” He is in post-production on the musical “Music,” the feature directorial debut of recording artist Sia, starring Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Maddie Ziegler.

Related Oscar Picks: Variety Critics Vote for Their Favorites Saturn Awards: A Genre Reunion and More Gold for 'Gravity'

“Vincent Landay ranks at the top of a rarefied list of creative, innovative and accomplished producers, not just in Hollywood, but in the world of contemporary cinema. Full-stop,” said Moretti. “He has the rare ability to understand a director’s aesthetic, emotional and philosophical vision. He is an artist whisperer, a director’s accomplice and collaborator.”

Landay spent over 25 years producing with Jonze, which has included music videos for bands such as Arcade Fire, Kanye West & Jay-Z, REM, Björk, Weezer, Fatboy Slim and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and commercials for Nike, Adidas, Apple, Ikea and Levi’s. Landay has worked with directors David Fincher, David Lynch, Harmony Korine, John Dahl, Michael Bay, Roman Coppola and Todd Field.

Landay is represented by attorney Michael Adler of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark. Unbranded Pictures is represented by Endeavor Content.