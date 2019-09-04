×

‘Her’ Producer Vincent Landay Joins Eddy Moretti at Unbranded Pictures

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
VINCENT LANDAY Unbranded Pictures
CREDIT: Courtesy of Unbranded Pictures

Oscar-nominated producer Vincent Landay has partnered with former Vice chief creative officer Eddy Moretti at Unbranded Pictures.

The duo previously collaborated to create Vice Studios, the scripted motion picture and production arm of Vice Media. Unbranded Pictures plans to develop, produce and finance original feature films and episodic television for global audiences.

Unbranded’s first feature film, “The Report,” opened at the Telluride Film Festival and will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday. The political thriller is written and directed by Scott Z. Burns and stars Adam Driver, Annette Bening and Jon Hamm. The film was developed, produced and financed by Unbranded Pictures and Vice Studios and will be released theatrically by Amazon Studios in November.

Landay received a best picture Academy Award nomination for Spike Jonze’s “Her.” His credits include Jonze’s features “Being John Malkovich,” “Adaptation” and “Where the Wild Things Are.” He is in post-production on the musical “Music,” the feature directorial debut of recording artist Sia, starring Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Maddie Ziegler.

Related

“Vincent Landay ranks at the top of a rarefied list of creative, innovative and accomplished producers, not just in Hollywood, but in the world of contemporary cinema. Full-stop,” said Moretti. “He has the rare ability to understand a director’s aesthetic, emotional and philosophical vision. He is an artist whisperer, a director’s accomplice and collaborator.”

Landay spent over 25 years producing with Jonze, which has included music videos for bands such as Arcade Fire, Kanye West & Jay-Z, REM, Björk, Weezer, Fatboy Slim and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and commercials for Nike, Adidas, Apple, Ikea and Levi’s. Landay has worked with directors David Fincher, David Lynch, Harmony Korine, John Dahl, Michael Bay, Roman Coppola and Todd Field.

Landay is represented by attorney Michael Adler of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark. Unbranded Pictures is represented by Endeavor Content.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • VINCENT LANDAY Unbranded Pictures

    'Her' Producer Vincent Landay Joins Eddy Moretti at Unbranded Pictures

    Oscar-nominated producer Vincent Landay has partnered with former Vice chief creative officer Eddy Moretti at Unbranded Pictures. The duo previously collaborated to create Vice Studios, the scripted motion picture and production arm of Vice Media. Unbranded Pictures plans to develop, produce and finance original feature films and episodic television for global audiences. Unbranded’s first feature film, “The [...]

  • Geoffrey Fletcher (Screenwriter)Special Screening of 'Trial

    Verve Signs 'Precious' Writer Geoffrey Fletcher (EXCLUSIVE)

    Verve has signed Academy Award winner Geoffrey Fletcher for representation, sources tell Variety. Fletcher is best known for his Academy Award-winning screenplay for “Precious” based on the novel “Push” by Sapphire. The drama — directed by Lee Daniels and starring Mo’Nique and Gabourey Sidibe — was nominated for five other Oscars, including best picture. Fletcher [...]

  • Telluride Film Festival Is Music Fest,

    Telluride Film Festival Turns Into Music Fest With 'Judy' and Full Slate of Rock Docs

    The 8,750-feet-elevation hills were alive with the sound of music at the Telluride Film Festival. When it came to tuneage, it was as if Telluride almost wanted to give the heavily music-focused South by Southwest Film Festival a run for its mellifluous money this year. The 46th annual gathering of the cineastes kicked off with [...]

  • Coup 53

    Telluride Film Review: 'Coup 53'

    For many Americans unaware of its origins, the critical chapter of Iran-U.S. relations has started in 1979 with the Iranian hostage crisis. In “Coup 53,” veteran documentarian Taghi Amirani goes further back in time, all the way to the summer of 1953, which marked the real beginnings of the discord. , orchestrated by the U.S. [...]

  • Ben Mendelsohn, Australian filmmaker Shannon Murphy,

    Venice: 'Babyteeth' Director Wants Us to Focus on Her Artistry, Not Her Gender

    “Babyteeth” is one of only two films from women directors participating in the main competition at the Venice Film Festival, and the film’s helmer Shannon Murphy thinks that’s important. Although not at the expense of the art. While many of the questions fielded by Murphy, her cast and crew at Wednesday’s pre-premiere press conference dealt [...]

  • Where's My Roy Cohn?

    Film Review: 'Where’s My Roy Cohn?'

    “Have you no sense of decency, sir?” asked Senator Joseph Welch of Joseph McCarthy and his young colleague, Roy Cohn, during the 1954 Army-McCarthy hearings. On the basis of Matt Tyrnauer’s stellar documentary, had the latter been struck by a rare honest impulse, he would have categorically responded in the negative. Inspired in part by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad