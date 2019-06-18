Henry Golding Starts Long House Shingle With ‘Inheritance,’ ‘Hoof Harrington’s Greatest Hits’

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding has started Long House Productions in partnership with China’s Starlight Cultural Entertainment Group with two features in the works.

Golding’s first feature under the Long House banner is action adventure “The Inheritance,” based on an original story idea by Alistair Hudson and Golding. Hudson is writing the script.

He will also star in and produce the action-thriller “Hoof Harrington’s Greatest Hits” with James Strong directing from a Black List script by Dutch Southern, in which an aging assassin discovers that his arms-dealing father has put out a contract on him. Besides Golding and Long House, producers are DJ Films’ Damian Jones, 87North’s Kelly McCormick and “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch. Annie Marter will executive produce. Great Point Media provided development financing.

Starlight is a China-backed firm with offices in Beverly Hills, Calif. It operates under the leadership of CEO Peter Luo, and came to notice in 2016 through a deal with “Aquaman” director James Wan. Starlight then signed deals with F. Gary Gray, Roland Emmerich, and Jon M. Chu, and invested in “Crazy Rich Asians.”

“Henry is the only actor/producer with a deal here, because we see him as a class of one,” said Starlight CEO and ATC managing director Peter Luo.

After “Crazy Rich Asians” was released, he starred opposite Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in Paul Feig’s comedy “A Simple Favor” and teamed with Feig for Universal’s upcoming holiday romance movie “Last Christmas.” He’s also starring in Guy Ritchie’s thriller “The Gentlemen” for STX.

“I am excited to bring the unique stories that come from my experiences and the time I’ve spent living in Asia, London, America, and all over the world, to the movies that I work on and the material I look forward to developing,” Golding, who is a native of Malaysia, said in a statement. “Working with Peter and everybody at Starlight, we are able to make that possible.”

Paradigm reps Golding and Long House Productions. The agency negotiated the Starlight deal along with Megan Silverman Management and Stone Genow.