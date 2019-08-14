Henry Golding in Talks for ‘G.I. Joe’ Spinoff ‘Snake Eyes’

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding is in early talks to star in Paramount, Skydance and AllSpark’s “G.I. Joe” spinoff, “Snake Eyes,” sources tell Variety.

“The Captain” director Robert Schwentke is helming and Brian Goldner is producing. Evan Spiliotopoulos, who wrote “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Huntsman: Winter’s War,” penned the script.

Snake Eyes is a silent ninja commando who dresses in all black, never reveals his face and doesn’t speak. He stands out among the military anti-terrorist group and quickly establishes himself as the group’s most popular member. He also has a special relationship with Scarlett, the team’s one-time only female member, and sometimes carries out solo missions with his pet wolf, Timber. His archenemy is Storm Shadow, a ninja who is also his blood brother.

The pic, based on the Hasbro toys of the same name, would mark the third “G.I. Joe” film Paramount has produced in the last decade, with its most recent — starring Dwayne Johnson and Bruce Willis — bringing in $350 million worldwide.

Sources say the studio and Hasbro are currently trying to figure out how to put a new spin on the series, even turning to a writers room for new ideas. Outside of “G.I. Joe,” the the studio is rebooting “Transformers” with a spinoff of the popular character Bumblebee.

After breaking out as the lead in “Crazy Rich Asians,” Golding has continued to land a number of leading roles, including one in Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentleman” opposite Matthew McConaughey and another in Universal’s romantic comedy “Last Christmas.”

More recently, Golding appeared in the Lionsgate thriller “A Simple Favor.” He is repped by Paradigm, Megan Silverman Management and Stone Genow.