Henry Cavill on Superman: ‘I’ve Not Given Up the Role’

Erin Nyren

Henry Cavill attends the U.S. premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Fallout"
Superman hasn’t hung up his cape yet.

Or so says Henry Cavill, who portrayed the superhero beginning with “Man of Steel” in 2013 and most recently, in the failed 2017 movie “Justice League.” The “Witcher” actor is insisting his time as the DC character isn’t over.

“The cape is in the closet,” Cavill said in Mens’ Health’s December cover story. “It’s still mine. I’m not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honest of the character I wasn’t to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

Cavill’s statement comes as Warner Bros. has refrained from announcing any new films starring the British actor since its decision to revamp the plan for the DC Extended Universe following “Justice League’s” flop. The most recent installments in the DCEU include 2018’s “Aquaman” — one of the most profitable movies of the year, grossing over $1 billion worldwide — and “Shazam!” in April.

Most recently, Cavill appeared in “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” alongside Tom Cruise and stars in Netflix’s TV adaptation of “The Witcher,” which debuts Dec. 20.

