Henry Cavill to Play Sherlock Holmes Opposite Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Enola Holmes’

Henry Cavill is set to take on the iconic role of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes in Legendary’s “Enola Holmes,” starring Millie Bobby Brown.

“Enola Holmes” is based on the Nancy Springer book series “The Enola Holmes Mysteries,” which follows Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ much younger sister, Enola.

Helena Bonham Carter is also on board to play Enola’s mother.

“Killing Eve” helmer Harry Bradbeer will direct with “His Dark Materials” writer Jack Thorne adapting the script.

The book series began with the 2006 title “The Case of the Missing Marquess” and covered six novels, which revolve around mysteries investigated by Enola.

Brown will also produce through her PCMA Productions banner, while Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will oversee the project for Legendary. Legendary and Brown have built a strong relationship after the “Stranger Things” star was tapped to topline “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” and the studio was quick to attach her to star in “Enola Holmes” after she wrapped filming on the MonsterVerse pic.

Production on “Enola Holmes” is expected to start this summer.

Cavill will next be seen in Netflix’s “The Witcher” series, which is based on the best-selling book series. He is well-known for his role as Superman/Clark Kent in Warner Bros.’ DC Universe and recently appeared in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.” He is represented by WME and The Garcia Companies.