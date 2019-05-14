×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Hello Brother,’ Film Based on New Zealand Mosque Shootings, in the Works (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Police attempt to clear people from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, . Many people were killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday, a witness said. Police have not yet described the scale of the shooting but urged people in central Christchurch to stay indoorsMosque Shooting, Christchurch, New Zealand - 15 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Mark Baker/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Moez Masoud will helm “Hello Brother,” a movie about the deadly terror attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The film will follow a family facing death and destruction in Afghanistan who escape with their lives. Their story meshes with that of the recent attacks by a 28-year-old white supremacist on the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic center. The shootings claimed the lives of 51 worshipers and were partly live-streamed on social media. The title of the project is based upon the words of one the victims of the gunman.

Masoud is a producer, Cambridge scholar and noted public speaker. His movie, “Clash,” was the opening film in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2016. Mohamed Diab (“Clash”) and BP Cooper (“Mope”) are on board to executive produce.

“In Christchurch, on March 15, the world witnessed an unspeakable crime against humanity,” Masoud said. “The story that ‘Hello Brother’ will bring to audiences is just one step in the healing process, so that we might all better understand each other, and the root causes of hatred, racism, supremacy and terrorism.”

Related

Films covering terror attacks include Paul Greengrass’ Netflix film “July 22” and Norwegian helmer Erik Poppe’s “U – July 22,” both about Norwegian neo-Nazi terrorist Anders Behring Breivik’s massacre of 77 civilians in 2011. “Hello Brother” is thought to be the first confirmed project about the Christchurch shootings.

Masoud will produce the New Zealand-set film through his Acamedia Pictures banner. He co-wrote the “Hello Brother” script with Rick Castañeda.

Acamedia is on the ground at Cannes presenting the project to partners. Other members of the film’s team are visiting Christchurch to meet officials and families of the victims of the shooting, as well as survivors and potential partners.

World leaders, and New Zealand film figures including Peter Jackson and Taika Waititi, expressed their sympathies, and solidarity with different cultural and religious groups, after the horrific shootings. “Hello Brother” writer-producer-director Masoud said that he wants his film “bring people all over the world together to discuss that day and continue a positive dialogue for a future based on genuine mutual understanding.”

(pictured: Aftermath of the New Zealand terror attack in March.)

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • SINJAR KaBoGa Catalonia Cinema

    A New Generation of Women Filmmakers on the Rise in Catalonia

    Laureled abroad and lauded at home, a young generation of women Catalan filmmakers started breaking through two years ago, led by Carla Simon’s 2017 Berlin first-feature winner “Summer 93.” Since then a bevy of female directors have emerged, making intimate character-driven dramas rich in observational psychological detail, some drawn from personal experience. The ranks of [...]

  • 'Litigante' Review: A Convincing Portrait of

    Cannes Film Review: 'Litigante'

    Colombian writer-director Franco Lolli wrongfoots us a little with the title of his sophomore feature “Litigante”: Unsuspecting audiences may go in expecting a courtroom drama, not least given that its protagonist is an embattled public-sector lawyer. As it turns out, for fortyish single mother Silvia — played with utterly credible, bone-deep weariness by the superb [...]

  • Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in

    Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model. Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method [...]

  • President Laís Bodanzky Pips Sao Paulo

    President Laís Bodanzky Reflects on First Three Years of São Paulo Film Commission

    Since its launch in May 2016, the São Paulo Film Commission (Spcine) has assisted on over 2,700 productions: Features, shorts, TV and TV commercials. Those numbers put the metropolis alongside Mexico City as one of Latin America’s most utilized shooting destinations. It currently hosts more than 1,000 productions per year. In industry terms the city [...]

  • Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics, Sets

    Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics Library, Sets Paramount Production Deal

    Steven Paul’s SP Media Group is acquiring a majority stake in the Atlas Comics library and has signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures to develop, finance, produce and distribute superhero and other films based on the comic books. SP Media has also signed up screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (“Batman Forever”) and his Weed Road Pictures [...]

  • Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent

    Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent in Vicky Jewson's Action Drama 'Sylvia' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Noomi Rapace will star as Mossad’s most famous female agent in “Sylvia,” an action movie from Vicky Jewson, who developed the project with WestEnd Films under the company’s female-skewed WeLove banner. London-based WestEnd will handle sales and will be talking to buyers at Cannes. The project reunites “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” star Rapace, [...]

  • Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His

    Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His Cannes Un Certain Regard Drama 'Beanpole'

    Kantemir Balagov comes from Kabardino-Balkaria, a region in the Russian Caucasus that is very poor and has a high level of youth unemployment. Balagov studied under Russian director Alexander Sokurov for three years, and made his debut feature with “Closeness,” which was in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2017, and won the Fipresci prize. “Beanpole,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad