×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Helena Zengel to Star Opposite Tom Hanks in ‘News of the World’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Helena ZengelClosing Ceremony, 69th International Berlin Film Festival, Germany - 16 Feb 2019
CREDIT: David Heerde/Shutterstock

Newcomer Helena Zengel has been tapped to star opposite Tom Hanks in Paul Greengrass’ upcoming “News of the World,” sources tell Variety.

News of the World” is based on the best-selling 2016 novel by Paulette Jiles, which is set in the days following the Civil War. It charts the unlikely friendship between Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), an early precursor to today’s newscasters, and the 10-year-old girl (Zengel) he is tasked with bringing to her relatives.

The historical drama was originally set up at Fox 2000, but following the recent Disney-Fox merger, the film was let go. Universal quickly acquired the rights and fast-tracked the film into pre-production.

Luke Davies penned the first draft of the script, with Greengrass writing a more recent version. Hanks and Gary Goetzman will produce the film through Playtone with Gregory Goodman and Gail Mutrux through her Pretty Pictures. Production is expected to start later this year.

Zengel most recently starred in “System Crasher,” Nora Fingscheidt’s film that will represent Germany as the official submission for the 92nd Oscars’ best international feature film category. She has also appeared in “Dark Blue Girl.”

Greengrass has directed multiple movies for Universal including “Green Zone,” “The Bourne Supremacy,” “The Bourne Ultimatum,” “Jason Bourne,” and “United 93,” for which he received an best director Oscar nomination. He most recently worked with Hanks on 2013’s “Captain Phillips.”

Zengel is repped by ICM Partners.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Screenwriter Nicholas Kazan Warns: Writers Guild Could Be Torn Apart

    Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Kazan has warned that the leaders of the Writers Guild of America may tear apart the union. Kazan, who is running for the WGA West board, issued the prediction in an email Monday to members following the Aug. 16 that the announcement that the WGA would start holding tribunals to punish writers who [...]

  • Viveik Kalra, Nell Williams and Aaron

    Beware Festival Fever: Sundance Faves Are Bombing at the Box Office

    Studios seemingly threw caution to the wind at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, shelling out top dollar in hopes of finding the next indie sensation. A few Hollywood companies saw those shopping sprees pay off, while most will likely be feeling buyer’s remorse. Amazon Studios was among the big spenders, unloading nearly $41 million at [...]

  • Anthony Michael Hall attends a special

    'Halloween Kills': Anthony Michael Hall Joins Horror Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Anthony Michael Hall will join Jamie Lee Curtis in “Halloween Kills,” the latest sequel in Blumhouse and Universal’s horror franchise. Hall will portray Tommy Doyle, a character who first appeared in the original “Halloween” movie as one of the kids Laurie Strode (Curtis) babysat the night Michael Myers reigned terror on the small town. Doyle’s [...]

  • Baltasar Kormakur'Adrift' special screening, London, UK

    Baltasar Kormakur Reunites With Mark Wahlberg for 'Arthur' Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

    Baltasar Kormakur is reteaming with his “2 Guns” star Mark Wahlberg to helm an adaptation of the 2017 true story “Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home.” The book was written by Mikael Lindnord, the captain of a Swedish adventure racing team, and follows Lindnord and the wounded stray dog he [...]

  • A Rainy Day in New York

    Film Review: Woody Allen's 'A Rainy Day In New York'

    Two films ago, with “Café Society,” Woody Allen opened Cannes. Last time out, with 2017’s “Wonder Wheel,” he closed the New York Film Festival. His latest film, the first casualty of the squealing-brakes reversal when Amazon Studios pulled out of their four-picture deal with the scandal-buffeted director, premiered a month ago in one Eastern European [...]

  • Corneliu Porumboiu's 'The Whistlers' Selected for

    Oscars: Corneliu Porumboiu's 'The Whistlers' Entered in International Feature Film Race

    Corneliu Porumboiu’s “The Whistlers,” which premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, has been selected as Romania’s official Oscar entry in the international feature film category. Magnolia Pictures has U.S. distribution rights to the film. The distributor has had much success in the category, having distributed nominees in five of the last seven years, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad