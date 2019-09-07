×

Hayley Atwell Joins Tom Cruise in Next ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movie

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hayley Atwell Christopher Robin
CREDIT: Silve/REX/Shutterstock

Hayley Atwell is joining Tom Cruise in the upcoming installment of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie posted the news on his Instagram account, writing “Should you choose to accept…” and a photo of Atwell, referencing the famous recurring “Mission: Impossible” quote.

Cruise will return as the seemingly indestructible secret agent Ethan Hunt for two more “Mission: Impossible” movies. Paramount has dated the seventh film for July 23, 2021, while an eighth installment will be released on Aug. 5, 2022.

McQuarrie is on board to direct both films. He previously directed 2015’s “Rogue Nation” and 2018’s “Fallout,” which was the best performer of the franchise with $791.1 million globally. The six films in the series have combined for $3.57 billion in worldwide box office. After years of switching up the director to give a new feel to each installment, Cruise and Paramount settled on McQuarrie as the primary director.

Atwell has gained prominence for her role as Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with “Captain America: The First Avenger” and including the “Agent Carter” series, “Ant-Man,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Avengers: Endgame.” She also has credits on “Cinderella,” “Christopher Robin” and “Blinded by the Light.”

View this post on Instagram

@wellhayley Should you choose to accept…

A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Hayley Atwell Christopher Robin

    Hayley Atwell Joins Tom Cruise in Next 'Mission: Impossible' Movie

    Hayley Atwell is joining Tom Cruise in the upcoming installment of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie posted the news on his Instagram account, writing “Should you choose to accept…” and a photo of Atwell, referencing the famous recurring “Mission: Impossible” quote. Cruise will return as the seemingly indestructible secret agent Ethan Hunt for [...]

  • 'It: Chapter Two' Jolting Box Office

    'It: Chapter Two' to Give Box Office a Jolt With $100 Million Opening

    Giving the sagging box office a jolt, “It: Chapter Two” is heading for as much as $100 million in its opening weekend in North America, early estimates showed Friday. Warner Bros. is adhering to its $90 million forecast for the horror sequel but rival studios projected a nine-figure launch frame. The figure is $23 million [...]

  • Geraldine Viswanathan appears in Hala by

    Film Festivals Have More Work to Do on Diversity and Parity, Says Toronto Panel

    “Film festivals are 80 years old — but we should not act like we’re 80 years old.” These words from TIFF artistic director and co-head Cameron Bailey set the tone for Friday’s industry conference panel exploring how new creative leaders at four top festivals are evolving creative mandates while balancing relationships with filmmakers and the [...]

  • Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron HowardEE

    Apple Lands Bryce Dallas Howard Documentary 'Dads' at TIFF (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tech giant Apple has acquired worldwide distribution to the Bryce Dallas Howard documentary “Dads,” ahead of its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, multiple insiders tell Variety. Naturally, the film is a family affair produced by her father Ron Howard and his partner Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment. The film has an unset premiere date [...]

  • DJ Jason Bentley poses during the

    Jason Bentley on His Past at KCRW and Future With 'Top Gun: Maverick'

    The mid-June announcement that Jason Bentley was leaving KCRW as music director and the host of “Morning Become Eclectic” has been the subject of much speculation. Among the unanswered questions: Where is Bentley going and who will be his replacement? Three months later, we’re not much closer to an answer. While Bentley has lined up [...]

  • Bryce Dallas HowardVariety Studio at Toronto

    What Bryce Dallas Howard Learned From George Lucas That She's Bringing to 'The Mandalorian'

    Bryce Dallas Howard got some expert advice before directing an episode of “The Mandalorian,” straight from “Star Wars” creator George Lucas and her father, director Ron Howard, who helmed “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Howard, who was in the Variety Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival for her upcoming documentary “Dads,” took a minute [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad