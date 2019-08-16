×

Animation Filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki to be Honored with 2019 Sklar Creative Visionary Award

Hayao Miyazaki arrives at the 6th annual Governors Awards at the Hollywood and Highland Center on in Los Angeles2014 Governors Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA
Spirited Away” creator and Academy Award winner, Hayao Miyazaki will be honored with the Sklar Creative Visionary Award at this year’s annual Ryman Arts dinner and program.

Born in Tokyo, Japan, the moviemaker’s extensive portfolio carries an impressive list of films and an equally impressive list of awards and nominations including “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “Ponyo,” and “The Wind Rises” which earned an Academy award nomination for Best Animated Feature Film in 2013. Additionally, Miyazaki was inducted into the Will Eisner Comic Awards Hall of Fame and presented an honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in 2014. His newest production, “How Do You Live?” will be released in 2020.

“Ryman Arts is thrilled that the legendary Hayao Miyazaki will be the next recipient of the Sklar Creative Visionary Award. His incredible work has advanced the art of visual storytelling and influenced the entire genre of animation, while inspiring us all,” said Ryman Arts Board President and President and Creative Executive of the Hettema Group, Phil Hettema. “I can’t imagine any other individual who so strongly exemplifies the essence of the visionary creativity which this award celebrates.”

Named after Ryman Arts co-founders Marty and Leah Sklar, Miyazaki will be the second winner of the award following last year’s recipient, Marvel Studio president, Kevin Feige.

The Ryman Arts dinner and program will take place Friday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets will be available to the public for purchase Sept. 10.

 

