Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to New Assault Charges, Trial Moved to January

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Harvey Weinstein
CREDIT: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein, the movie mogul whose fall from power galvanized the #MeToo movement in Hollywood, pled not guilty to two new sexual assault charges on Monday.

The film producer previously entered not guilty pleas to five charges of rape, sexual assault, and “predatory sexual assault,” stemming from allegations from two women. Prosecutors are seeking to bolster their case against Weinstein and want  jurors to hear from Annabella Sciorra, “The Sopranos” actress who alleges that Weinstein raped her in 1993.

The trial, which was scheduled to start in September, has been pushed back to January 6, 2020.

Weinstein entered a Manhattan court house looking visibly thinner and walking with a pronounced limp. The producer was reprimanded by New York Supreme Court Judge James Burke at one point in the 10-minute hearing for using his cellphone.

“Please refrain from doing that,” Burke said. “It’s an order.”

More to come…

 

 

