×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Harvey Weinstein Sued for Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old Model

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein has been hit with a civil complaint from a woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by the indie movie mogul when she was 16.

Kaja Sokola claims that Weinstein, the former head of Miramax and the Weinstein Company, met her at an event put on by her modeling agency in 2002 when she was still a minor. He arranged to have lunch with her to talk about her career, but after picking her up, he allegedly took her to his Soho apartment instead of to a restaurant. Once there, Sokola, an aspiring actress, claims the film executive bullied her into allowing him to fondle her and made her touch his penis.

“Terrified and struggling to hold back tears, Sokola said she did not want to do anything further and resisted his demands,” the complaint reads. “Sokola had no intention or understanding when she agreed to a business lunch that she would be put in this position. Harvey Weinstein threatened and pressured Sokola, saying that he had ‘made’ the careers of Penelope Cruz and Gwyneth Paltrow, and that neither would be working without him. He intimated that Sokola would never work as an actress unless she acquiesced to his demands.”

Sokola’s allegations were first filed in 2018, when she was part of a class-action lawsuit. At the time, she was identified as Jane Doe.

Popular on Variety

Weinstein’s attorney at the time, Ben Brafman, called the claim “preposterous.”

The class action plaintiffs recently agreed to settle their suit against Weinstein. Under the terms of the deal, various insurers will pay $25 million to Weinstein’s accusers and their lawyers, including $18.5 million to the class action plaintiffs.

In a statement, Sokola said she did not want to be part of the settlement, saying the terms were unjust and allowed Weinstein to avoid accountability. Sokola’s attorneys, Douglas Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer, also represent Wedil David, another plaintiff who has refused to participate in the settlement. Wigdor and Mintzer said they hope the filing will encourage other victims to opt out of the settlement.

Weinstein’s brother and former business partner Bob Weinstein is also named in the suit, as is Miramax and the Walt Disney Company. Miramax was owned by Disney at the time of the alleged assault. It sold the studio in 2010 to an investor group for about $660 million.

Sokola is now 33 years old and the event took place 17 years ago, but she says it is still timely because the New York Legislature recently passed the Child Victims Act, which gives victims of sexual abuse more time to file civil claims. Under the law, people who were abused as children can start a civil case against their abuser until they are 55 years old.

“When I was 16 years old, I came to New York from Poland to work as a model and to try to become an actor, which had been my childhood dream,” Sokola said in a statement. “Not long after I arrived in New York, I was sexually abused by Harvey Weinstein. I have been living with the trauma of that day ever since.”

More Film

  • Harvey Weinstein Sued for Sexually Abusing

    Harvey Weinstein Sued for Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old Model

    Harvey Weinstein has been hit with a civil complaint from a woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by the indie movie mogul when she was 16. Kaja Sokola claims that Weinstein, the former head of Miramax and the Weinstein Company, met her at an event put on by her modeling agency in 2002 when [...]

  • Sam Mendes on the Emotional Challenges

    Sam Mendes on the Emotional Challenges Facing His '1917' Artisan Team

    There were unique challenges in Sam Mendes’ vision for “1917.” The director wanted the movie to appear as if it were filmed in one continuous take. And that required months of meticulous planning. Mendes says the long prep time and unprecedented demands created an “unusually unified crew.” Here, he pays tribute to some of them. [...]

  • Diego Bunuel

    Netflix's EMEA Head of Documentaries Diego Bunuel Exits

    Diego Bunuel, who joined Netflix in 2018 as head of original documentaries for the EMEA region, has left the streaming giant, the company confirmed Thursday. A source close to Netflix said Bunuel’s departure was a mutual decision. Bunuel was based out of Netflix’s London office after having worked in Los Angeles for six months. He [...]

  • To All The Boys I've Loved

    Netflix's 'To All the Boys' Sequel Trailer Teases Complicated Love Triangle

    Netflix debuted a first look at the sequel to its hit romantic comedy, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” The follow-up, titled “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” catches up with high-school sweethearts Lara Jean (portrayed by Lana Candor) and Peter (Noah Centineo). But there’s a sense that things might not [...]

  • Rodrigo Prieto on 'The Irishman,' Cinematography

    Rodrigo Prieto on 'The Irishman': 'I Can't Imagine Saying No to Martin Scorsese'

    To say that two-time Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto is in demand would be an understatement. Prieto has been a frequent collaborator with directors Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Ang Lee, Julie Taymor and Oliver Stone and has worked with Curtis Hanson, Cameron Crowe and Pedro Almodóvar. He has shot Martin Scorsese’s past three films: “The Wolf [...]

  • Tenet Trailer

    Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Debuts First Trailer

    Christopher Nolan unveiled the first look at “Tenet,” his international espionage action epic starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. Though little is known about Nolan’s suspense drama, “Tenet” appears to bend time. The intense footage opens with Washington and Pattinson scaling a building. The mission appears to go awry as the trailer cuts to [...]

  • Mike Beckingham to Star Alongside Billy

    Mike Beckingham to Star With Billy Zane in 'Waltzing With Brando' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rising star Mike Beckingham will star in “Waltzing With Brando” alongside Billy Zane, who plays a “Godfather”-era Marlon Brando in the upcoming movie. Beckingham, younger brother of actor, writer and producer Simon Pegg, will play Bernard Judge in the comedic feature, which is set in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Judge was an idealistic [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad