Harvey Weinstein Issues Strange Denial to Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Shakespeare In Love’ Casting Story

By
Ramin Setoodeh

New York Bureau Chief

Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck and Miramax's Harvey Weinstein at the Miramax post Oscar party.ACADEMY AWARDS, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 1999
CREDIT: Bei/REX/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced mogul arrested on rape charges last May, took time on Tuesday morning to respond to a Variety cover story on Gwyneth Paltrow.

The profile centers on Paltrow in the 20 years since winning the Academy Award for best actress for “Shakespeare in Love,” which Weinstein produced. In the story, Paltrow talks about Weinstein’s bullying ways and how she had to stand up to him. And in 2017, in an interview with the New York Times, Paltrow joined dozens of women who accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein hasn’t commented on that allegation, and he’s kept out of spotlight on a $1 million bail. But quite strangely, he decided to weigh in on an anecdote from Paltrow about the casting of Joseph Fiennes as the lead of “Shakespeare in Love.”

“At the last minute, Harvey wanted Ben Affleck to take over and play Shakespeare,” Paltrow told Variety. “I said, ‘No, you can’t do that. You have to have an English person.’” Weinstein eventually conceded, and Affleck joined the cast as Ned Alleyn. (The film’s director, John Madden, and producer, Donna Gigliotti, both confirmed that Weinstein suggested Affleck to portray Will.)

But Weinstein decided to issue a statement, denying that he ever thought of Affleck for the role. “Gwyneth Paltrow is an excellent actor and a fantastic person, who does so well when on the right project,” Weinstein wrote in a statement sent through his publicist. “The only other contenders for the role of Will Shakespeare were Russell Crowe and Ethan Hawke, no one else. Ben Affleck did a terrific job as Ned Alleyn, which is the role he was considered for.”

Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s current rep, prefaced the quote with a lengthy rant to Variety. “Just to ask – why wouldn’t you ask us anything here,” Engelmayer wrote. “When will the media go around about shit about Harvey fade out and when will actual reporting and investigating become something revered again? When Paltrow says, ‘A movie is not going to be successful if it’s not a good movie, not like that,’ you take it as gospel, but when someone accuses Harvey of shenanigans the same sentiment is ignored in place of something more sinister, why is that? Just as a good movie is a good movie, if someone is a good actor, you can’t keep her or him down. If someone is a box office draw, a good agency and good actor will get chosen for a role – blacklisting someone is just a bullshit idea convenient to beat the drum against Weinstein with.”

In total, dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, and two of those allegations have led to criminal charges. Weinstein pled not guilty. His trial is scheduled for this summer.

  • Emma Thompson

    Emma Thompson Exits Skydance Animation Movie 'Luck' Over John Lasseter Hire

    Emma Thompson has dropped out of the voice cast of Skydance Animation’s upcoming film “Luck,” a spokesperson for the actress told Variety. The beloved British star did some recording for the project, but dropped out in January, following John Lasseter’s hire to the top animation job at David Ellison’s studio, an insider close to the [...]

  • Daniel Kaluuya Lakeith Stanfield

    Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield in Talks to Star in Film About Black Panther Party Leader

    Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield are in negotiations to star in the historical drama “Jesus Was My Homeboy” about Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton. The project is set up at Warner Bros. with “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler producing along with Charles King through his Marco production company. Executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi [...]

  • Watch First Trailer for Motley Crue

    Watch First Trailer for Motley Crue Biopic 'The Dirt'

    Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its Motley Crue biopic “The Dirt” — based on Neil Strauss’ best-selling history of the legendarily bad-behaved ‘80s metal icons — and it looks like the film pulls no punches in terms of the band’s famously sordid history. In this two-minute trailer, we get glimpses of singer Vince [...]

  • ‘Tomorrow and Thereafter,’ ‘Diane Has the

    MyFrenchFilmFestival Prizes ‘Tomorrow and Thereafter,’ ‘Diane Has the Right Shape’

    Actress-director Noémie Lvovsky’s “Tomorrow And Thereafter,” a heartfelt homage to the director’s own mother, and Fabien Gorgeart’s “Diane Has the Right Shape,” about one woman’s surrogate motherhood, both won big at the 2019 UniFrance MyFrenchFilmFestival which skewed female in its winners and viewership, making particularly notable inroads into South East Asia and Latin America. Opening [...]

  • Vue International Chief Slams BAFTA For

    Vue International Chief Slams BAFTA for Awarding Prizes to 'Roma'

    Tim Richards, the founder and chief executive of Vue International, one of the largest cinema chains in Europe, has slammed the British Academy of Film and Television Arts for awarding prizes to Netflix’s “Roma.” Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white film, which is also up for several Oscars, won four BAFTAs at the awards ceremony in London on [...]

  • Oscars Ultimate Party Guide

    Oscar's Ultimate Party Guide 2019

    Welcome to Oscar week. It’s the time of year when Hollywood’s film industry celebrates all things movies. But it’s certainly not just the big show everyone is looking forward to. With voting closed, it’s all about the parties now. Who’s doing what and where and when are they doing it are the questions everyone is [...]

