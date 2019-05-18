×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Harvey Keitel’s ‘Live Fast, Die Laughing’ Picked Up Internationally by Odin’s Eye (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rex Features

Sydney-based sales agent Odin’s Eye has picked up international rights to Harvey Keitel-starring action feature “Live Fast, Die Laughing.” The film is directed by Timothy Linh Bui (“Green Dragon, Powder Blue”) and produced by Los Angeles-based Convergence Entertainment.

Scripted by Tim Tori (“Dragon Eyes,” “Hysteria”), the film is the story of a broke taxi driver in Vietnam who thinks it is his lucky day when a mysterious American woman offers him a fortune to drive her 1,000 miles from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi. They set off, pursued by mobsters and an assassin.

Set to shoot in November, the film will star Francesca Eastwood (“True Crime”) alongside Keitel. Action direction is to be supplied by fight choreographer Vincent Wang (“The Great Wall,” “Doctor Strange”).

“Live Fast” is produced by Douglas W. Miller (“Better Start Running,” “Modigliani,” “Bottom of the 9th”) and Tim Kwok (“The Medallion,” “The King of Fighters”) through Convergence Entertainment.

Related

“Tim Bui is an authentic and original voice, with a unique story that’s rarely seen in modern-day Vietnam,” Kwok said. “The plot is driven forward by a fast-paced race against time and its snappy dialogue. Coupled with an exotic, picturesque location, we believe buyers and audiences alike will share our enthusiasm,” said Odin’s Eye CEO Michael Favelle, speaking on the margins of the Cannes Film Festival.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Arnold Schwarzenegger Kicked in Back at South Africa Event

    Arnold Schwarzenegger was assaulted by an unknown man Saturday at his Arnold Classic Africa event in Johannesburg, South Africa when the man took a jump kick into the 71-year-old actor’s back. In video posted to Twitter, Schwarzenegger can be seen filming some children skipping rope in what appears to be a gymnasium when a man [...]

  • Cannes and Shanghai Film Festivals Bridge

    Cannes and Shanghai Film Festivals Bridge Cultural Differences

    Director of Cannes’ Marche du Film Jerome Paillard highlighted a need for better mutual understanding to bridge the cultural differences between France and China at a press conference organized by the Shanghai International Film Festival on the sidelines of the market. “The truth is that the exchange between China and the rest of the world [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones': Cannes Power Players

    'Game of Thrones': Cannes Power Players Scramble to Watch the Finale

    Chloë Sevigny may have starred in HBO’s “Big Love,” but her association with the premium cable channel isn’t strong enough to help her out of a jam. She’s desperate to watch the series finale of “Game of Thrones” while she’s at this year’s Cannes Film Festival to promote Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die.” “What [...]

  • Kirstin Benson, Anita Gou, Jacqueline Coley,

    'When Money Moves In, Women Are Pushed Out,' Says USC's Stacy Smith in Cannes

    Women are making strides toward parity in the film business but there’s much more progress to be made, panelists at the Variety-Kering Women in Motion talk said Saturday. While women are gaining more visibility on-screen — 40% of movies were led or co-led by females in 2018, according to Stacy L. Smith, founder and director [...]

  • 'Parallel Love: A Band Called Luxury'

    Film Review: 'Parallel Love: The Story of a Band Called Luxury'

    There’s an interesting story — or a couple of them — itching to get out of “Parallel Love: The Story of a Band Called Luxury,” a documentary about a struggling ‘90s indie-rock group from the South that soldiered on before and after three of its members became Orthodox priests. Who could resist the story of [...]

  • Doha Film Institute Steps Up Documentaries

    Doha Film Institute Steps Up Documentaries and TV Series Grants

    The Doha Film Institute, which is at Cannes as a co-financier of Elia Suleiman’s competition entry “It Must Be Heaven,” has announced the 37 projects receiving its Spring Grants, roughly half of them to be directed by women. The latest batch of mostly Arabic fare set to tap into support from the DFI, a key [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad