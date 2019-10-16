×

Harry Connick Jr. to Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

CREDIT: Frank Micelotta/Invision for FOX/AP Images

Grammy and Emmy Award winner Harry Connick Jr will be honored with at star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week. The ceremony will take place on the morning of Oct. 24.

“When choosing a star location, we try to incorporate ties to the honoree and this one turned out to be a coincidence as we had heard that one of Harry’s favorite songwriters is Cole Porter, who is Harry’s neighbor star,” revealed Ana Martinez, Producer of the Walk of Fame.

Connick’s latest album entitled “True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter” will be released on Oct. 25, which will be followed by a Broadway show in December named “Harry Connick, Jr: A Celebration of Cole Porter.”

Joining the president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Rana Ghadban in honoring the performer whose career spans three decades will be Academy Award winner and “New In Town” co-star Renee Zellweger and “American Idol” executive producer/showrunner Trish Kinane.

Over the course of his career as a musician and singer, Connick’s hits include “When Harry Met Sally,” “Blue Light, Red Light (Someone’s There),” “Come By Me,” and “Only You.” He’s also appeared in several films, including “Dolphin Tale,’ “Hope Floats” alongside Sandra Bullock, “P.S. I Love You” with Hilary Swank. Additionally, he’s garnered two Tony nominations as both a lead actor in “The Pajama Game” and as a composer and lyricist for “Thou Shalt Not.”

The event will be streamed exclusively on the Hollywood Walk of Fame official website.

 

 

