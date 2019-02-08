‘Killing Eve’ Director to Helm Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Enola Holmes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Legendary has closed a deal for Harry Bradbeer to direct “Enola Holmes” starring Millie Bobby Brown, sources tell Variety. Insiders also say Jack Thorne will adapt the script, which is based on the Nancy Springer book series “The Enola Holmes Mysteries.”

Brown will also produce through her PCMA Productions banner.

The book series began with the 2006 title “The Case of the Missing Marquess” and covered six novels, revolving around mysteries investigated by Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ much younger sister, Enola.

Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will oversee the project for Legendary.

Legendary and Brown have built a strong relationship after she was tapped to star in “Godzilla: King of Monsters,” and the studio was quick to attach her to star in “Enola Holmes” after she had wrapped filming on that sequel. The plan is to shoot the film this summer after Brown finishes production on “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

The BAFTA-winning director Bradbeer helmed the first and upcoming second season of the critically acclaimed series “Fleabag” for Amazon with Phoebe Waller-Bridge. He also directed the Golden Globe-nominated BBC America series “Killing Eve,” also with Waller-Bridges as exec producer, for which Sandra Oh has won a Globe and SAG Award. Most recently, he directed the pilot “Ramy” for A24 and Hulu. He is represented by UTA and United Agents in the U.K.

Thorne wrote the critically acclaimed “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” the highest-grossing play in Broadway history, and adapted Philip Pullman’s “His Dark Materials” as a series for the BBC and HBO. Past credits include “Wonder” for Lionsgate, and upcoming films include “Radioactive” and “The Aeronauts” for Amazon Studios, and “The Secret Garden” for Studiocanal. He is represented by UTA and Casarotto Ramsay.