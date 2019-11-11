×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Why ‘Harriet’ Doesn’t Mention the $20 Bill

By

Kate's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Focus Features

In “Harriet,” directed and co-written by Kasi Lemmons, Cynthia Erivo plays Harriet Tubman, who escaped slavery, joined the Underground Railroad and then freed more than 70 people from slavery. (Spoilers about the movie ahead.) Though Tubman died in 1913 at age 91, the movie ends during the Civil War, with Tubman leading a troop of black soldiers for the Union Army. 

A chyron then appears that reads: 

Harriet Tubman was the most famous conductor on the Underground Railroad, leading over 70 slaves to freedom.

During the Civil War, Harriet became a spy for the Union Army.

She led 150 black soldiers in the Combahee River Raid, freeing over 750 slaves.

Harriet remains one of the few women in U.S. history to lead an armed expedition.

She later remarried and dedicated her life to helping freed slaves, the elderly and Women’s Suffrage.

She died surrounded by loved ones on March 10, 1913, at approximately 91 years of age.

Her last words were, “I go to prepare a place for you.”

Tubman’s accomplishments are, of course, hard to summarize. But audience members might well wonder why Lemmons didn’t end “Harriet” by mentioning that someday — though not in 2020 as originally scheduled — Tubman will replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill.

Lemmons told Variety that in one draft of “Harriet,” Tubman-on-the-$20 was indeed the film’s kicker. But she chose to end with her famous final words instead.

We chose the words carefully, and there was a message there. And it was a message of leadership and deep spirituality, and beauty and grace that went with her to the very last words of her life,” Lemmons says. “I mean, I think that’s just incredibly beautiful. And a beautiful way to to sum up her life, you know?”

During the Obama administration, Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew decided that Tubman’s image would replace Jackson’s on the $20 in 2020. It would mark the centennial of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. 

But earlier this year, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that the bills need new security features, and won’t be ready until 2026 at the earliest. Jackson, who owned slaves, happens to be Donald Trump’s favorite president, and during Trump’s campaign, he called the switch to Tubman’s image “pure political correctness.”

“Harriet” faced a difficult journey to the screen, but producers Debra Martin Chase and Daniela Taplin Lundberg always believed that the film would succeed with audiences. Focus Features, which eventually signed on to make the movie, told Variety before its release that the company was “bullish” on its prospects, citing extremely strong testing. 

That confidence has borne out. Through two weekends of release, “Harriet” has been a box office success, collecting more than $23 million across 2,186 screens. 

In that same spirit, Lemmons isn’t worried that the delay of Tubman on the $20 is permanent.

“I think it’s inevitable,” she says with a confident laugh. “I think it’s been postponed for various reasons. But I think it’s happening.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Jamie Foxx Renee Zellweger Shuzhen Zhao

    Oscar Predictions 2019: Breaking Down the Early Frontrunners

    The Oscar race is on. Renée Zellweger is a sure bet to snag a nomination for her transformation in “Judy” and Adam Driver looks certain to be a nominee for his work in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story.” In the lead for best picture are movies including “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and [...]

  • Chris Evans Actors on Actors: Film

    Chris Evans Wants to Direct Again, but Needs a Better Script

    Chris Evans (“Knives Out”) is dying to direct a film, he just doesn’t have the material. Evans, who made his directorial debut in 2014 with “Before We Go,” revealed what’s holding him back from a sophomore film — and much more — during a conversation with former co-star Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”) for “Variety Studio: [...]

  • Critics' Choice Documentary Awards Winners 2019

    'Apollo 11,' Bruce Springsteen Among Winners of Critics' Choice Documentary Awards

    “Apollo 11” was the big winner at the fourth annual Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards on Sunday in New York City. The film took home the award for documentary feature, as well as editing for Todd Douglas Miller and score for Matt Morton. “Apollo 11” was also honored with archival documentary and science/nature documentary prizes. There [...]

  • Austrian Oscar Entry 'Joy' Disqualified for

    Austria's Oscar Entry, 'Joy,' Disqualified for Having Too Much Dialogue in English

    Austria’s contender for the international feature film Oscar has been disqualified from the race for having too much dialogue in English. Sudabeh Mortezai’s “Joy” is the second film to be ruled ineligible to compete for what until this year was known as the Academy Award for best foreign-language film. Last week, the disqualification of Nigeria’s [...]

  • Variety Launches New Video Series, 'Daily

    Variety Launches New Video Series, 'Daily Variety'

    Variety has launched a daily video series covering the business of entertainment. Hosted by Audrey Cleo Yap and executive produced by Eva Wong, “Daily Variety” will feature breaking news coverage and analysis from Variety’s award-winning staff as well as in-depth features and interviews with top industry professionals. Each bite-sized segment and featured clip will be [...]

  • Chris Evans

    Chris Evans Tells Scarlett Johansson if He'll Ever Return to Play Captain America

    Chris Evans doesn’t think he’ll be reprising his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He explains why in a conversation with Scarlett Johansson for Variety‘s Actor on Actors issue, on stands on Nov. 12. Johansson, who plays Black Widow in the Marvel films, is in this year’s awards conversation for dual performances [...]

  • Scarlett Johansson Chris Evans AoA

    Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans on the 'Sad' Marvel Scorsese Debate

    Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson discussed why Marvel films have come under attack. Evans (who plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and Johansson (Black Widow) recently sat down for Variety‘s Actors on Actors issue, on stands on Nov. 12. Although they didn’t mention Martin Scorsese by name, they alluded to the “Irishman” director’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad