×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Harriet’ Filmmaker Kasi Lemmons on Directing: ‘You Have to Really Want It’

By

Kate's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kasi Lemmons made her directorial debut in 1997 with the much-praised “Eve’s Bayou,” which has since been cited as an influence on Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” and Ava DuVernay’s “Queen Sugar.”

And yet, when “Harriet, her upcoming biopic about the civil rights abolitionist Harriet Tubman, is released on Nov. 1, it will be only the fifth movie Lemmons has gotten to direct.

Lemmons talked about that frustration in a wide-ranging interview at Variety‘s studio at the Toronto International Film Festival presented by AT&T.

That was 22 years ago,” she said. “I’ve spent most of my time in the 22 years trying to get movies made. And I’m very proud that I’ve gotten to make five movies. But I spend 80% of my time trying to get movies made.”

“You have to really want it,” Lemmons said when asked to give advice to aspiring young women directors. “If there’s anything else you can do, you might want to think about those things.” 

When the “Harriet” cast — including Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monae and Joe Alwyn — laughed at that suggestion, Lemmons continued.

You have to want it so badly that you must do it,” she said. “And then when you must do it, to enjoy the journey.

“You have to enjoy the process of being an artist every day,” Lemmons added.

More Film

  • J.J. AbramsVanity Fair Oscar Party, Los

    WarnerMedia Unveils J.J. Abrams, Bad Robot Mega-Deal

    WarnerMedia has formally announced its mega-deal with J.J. Abrams, the “Lost” creator and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” filmmaker who set off an intense courtship across Hollywood as he searched for a new studio home. The pact will see Bad Robot, the production company that Abrams runs with his wife and co-CEO, Katie McGrath, make [...]

  • Kasi Lemmons'Harriet' premiere, Arrivals, Toronto International

    'Harriet' Filmmaker Kasi Lemmons on Directing: 'You Have to Really Want It'

    Kasi Lemmons made her directorial debut in 1997 with the much-praised “Eve’s Bayou,” which has since been cited as an influence on Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” and Ava DuVernay’s “Queen Sugar.” And yet, when “Harriet, her upcoming biopic about the civil rights abolitionist Harriet Tubman, is released on Nov. 1, it will be only the fifth movie [...]

  • Joker trailer

    Box Office: 'Joker' Eyes Hefty $80 Million-Plus Debut

    Warner Bros.’ “The Joker,” an origin story about the notorious Batman villain, is shaping up to be a big hit despite being one of the darkest mainstream movies to hit screens in years. The film is on pace to debut to a sizable $76 million to $88 million when it hits theaters on Oct. 4, [...]

  • Ava DuVernay, Sam Rockwell Selected for

    Ava DuVernay, Sam Rockwell to Receive Gotham Awards Honors

    Ava DuVernay will receive the Director Tribute and Sam Rockwell will be presented with the Actor Tribute at the Independent Filmmaker Project’s Gotham Awards. The 29th IFP Gotham Awards will take place this year at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Dec. 2 in the first awards show of the season. “Ava DuVernay is a [...]

  • Rob Zombie

    Rob Zombie On 'The Hunt' Cancellation and Working With Low Budgets

    Rob Zombie, the risk-taking musician, writer and director of notoriously gory thrillers, is back for more with his latest movie “3 From Hell,” which opens next week through Fathom Events for three nights from Sept. 16-18. “3 From Hell” expands on the notoriously brutal cinematic slayings inflicted on civilians by the crazed “Firefly” family. Over [...]

  • Bryn Mooser

    RYOT Co-Founder Bryn Mooser Launches Documentary Studio Startup XTR

    Bryn Mooser is taking a new run at the documentary space with XTR, a nonfiction film and TV studio backed by Hollywood and business figures including David Arquette and Christina McLarty Arquette, Lyn and Norman Lear, and former AOL CEO Tim Armstrong. Mooser is the co-founder and former CEO of RYOT, the immersive-entertainment studio acquired [...]

  • Palisades Village

    Hollywood Races for Commercial Real Estate Spaces

    There’s no room in Hollywood. Unprecedented low vacancy rates in the single digits equals a competitive race from soundstages to Class A creative office space from the Valley to the Pacific. “The occupancy around town is at 97%, an all-time record,” says Jones Lang LaSalle’s Carl Muhlstein, an international director with the real estate and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad