×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Kristen Stewart Rom-Com ‘Happiest Season’ Backed by Entertainment One

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kristen Stewart Cannes
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Kristen Stewart’s “Happiest Season” gets backed, Sarah Hyland’s “The Wedding Season” is sold, “Apollo 11 – The Immersive Live Show” has a new cast and “Sleeping in Plastic” goes up for sale.

ROM-COM BACKING

Entertainment One will co-finance TriStar’s holiday-themed romantic comedy “Happiest Season,” starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis.

The rom-com centers on a young woman whose plan to propose to her girlfriend while at her family’s annual holiday party is upended when she discovers her partner has not yet come out to her conservative parents.

TriStar has set a U.S. release date of Nov. 20, 2020. EOne will handle distribution for the United Kingdom and Canada with TriStar Pictures distributing in all other territories.

“Happiest Season” is scheduled to begin production in January with Clea DuVall directing from a script she wrote with Mary Holland.

Related

ACQUISITION

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has acquired Lakeshore’s romantic comedy “The Wedding Year” for US domestic theatrical distribution in the fall.

Directed by Robert Luketic from Donald Diego’s script, “The Wedding Year” stars Sarah Hyland as photographer who has vowed never to get married — but is then invited to 15 weddings in a year along with her new ready-to-settle-down boyfriend (Tyler James Williams).

The ensemble cast also includes Keith David, Patrick Warburton, Tom Connolly, Grace Helbig, Wanda Sykes, Jenna Dewan, Anna Camp and Fred Grandy. The film was produced under Lakeshore’s Off The Dock label.

IMMERSIVE SHOW

Producers have set the cast for “Apollo 11 – The Immersive Live Show” for its world premiere in Los Angeles in July on the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing, followed by an 18-city tour.

The cast includes Mike Bash, Rachel Cain, David Edelstein, Jackson Kendall, Brian Knudsen, Brianna McClellan, James McHale, Herb Mendelsohn, Pete Navis, Levi Petree, Christian Prentice, Dennis Renard, Dylan John Seaton, Jessie Sherman, Malachy Silva, Ken Stirbl, Tory Stolper, Tom Trudgeon, Nick Waaland and Tyler Marie Watkins.

The story of the 400,000 individuals it took to accomplish the mission is told through the eyes of  a retired NASA aerospace engineer to his granddaughter.

SALES LAUNCH

Van Ditthavong’s feature directorial debut “Sleeping in Plastic” is launching sales at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film stars Alex MacNicoll, Addison Timlin, Corin Nemec, Nick Chinlund and Dash Mihok in a story set in a rural Texas town that is awakened when a high school wrestler gets entangled with a drifter and her psychopathic lover. Lives intertwine and spiral violently out of control when he becomes her escort driver and risks everything to save her.

The film is produced by Red Sanders and Derek D. Brown of Red Entertainment along with Ditthavong of goPOP FILMS, and executive produced by Igor Princ of Princ Films.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • 'Litigante' Review: A Convincing Portrait of

    Cannes Film Review: 'Litigante'

    Colombian writer-director Franco Lolli wrongfoots us a little with the title of his sophomore feature “Litigante”: Unsuspecting audiences may go in expecting a courtroom drama, not least given that its protagonist is an embattled public-sector lawyer. As it turns out, for fortyish single mother Silvia — played with utterly credible, bone-deep weariness by the superb [...]

  • Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in

    Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model. Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method [...]

  • President Laís Bodanzky Pips Sao Paulo

    President Laís Bodanzky Reflects on First Three Years of São Paulo Film Commission

    Since its launch in May 2016, the São Paulo Film Commission (Spcine) has assisted on over 2,700 productions: Features, shorts, TV and TV commercials. Those numbers put the metropolis alongside Mexico City as one of Latin America’s most utilized shooting destinations. It currently hosts more than 1,000 productions per year. In industry terms the city [...]

  • Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics, Sets

    Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics Library, Sets Paramount Production Deal

    Steven Paul’s SP Media Group is acquiring a majority stake in the Atlas Comics library and has signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures to develop, finance, produce and distribute superhero and other films based on the comic books. SP Media has also signed up screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (“Batman Forever”) and his Weed Road Pictures [...]

  • Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent

    Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent in Vicky Jewson's Action Drama 'Sylvia' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Noomi Rapace will star as Mossad’s most famous female agent in “Sylvia,” an action movie from Vicky Jewson, who developed the project with WestEnd Films under the company’s female-skewed WeLove banner. London-based WestEnd will handle sales and will be talking to buyers at Cannes. The project reunites “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” star Rapace, [...]

  • Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His

    Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His Cannes Un Certain Regard Drama 'Beanpole'

    Kantemir Balagov comes from Kabardino-Balkaria, a region in the Russian Caucasus that is very poor and has a high level of youth unemployment. Balagov studied under Russian director Alexander Sokurov for three years, and made his debut feature with “Closeness,” which was in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2017, and won the Fipresci prize. “Beanpole,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad