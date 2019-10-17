×
Bad Robot Poaches TriStar Pictures President Hannah Minghella to Lead Film Unit

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Hannah Minghella
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bad Robot

In a surprise announcement Thursday, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot revealed it has lured away Sony Pictures executive Hannah Minghella to lead its film division.

Minghella will report to Abrams and Bad Robot co-CEO Katie McGrath. She will oversee both development and production. TriStar executive vice president Nicole Brown will take up the mantle in the Sony Pictures motion picture group.

“It is, essentially, a dream come true to welcome Hannah to Bad Robot. Her wealth of experience, exceptional reputation, abundant talent relationships, great taste and sharp wit make her the rarest combination,” Abrams said in a statement. “We consider ourselves and the rest of our team exceedingly lucky to collaborate with Hannah in building a slate of diverse, dynamic and thrilling films. We can’t wait to get started.”

Minghella said she will “forever be grateful for my fourteen years at Sony, for the movies I have had the privilege to work on and for the amazing people I have had the pleasure to work with, especially Tom Rothman and Tony Vinciquerra who have been incredible mentors and advocates.”

