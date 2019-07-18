×

‘Handmaid’s Tale’s’ Yvonne Strahovski Joins Chris Pratt in ‘Ghost Draft’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Yvonne Strahovski is in negotiations to join Chris Pratt in Skydance’s sci-fi pic “Ghost Draft,” sources tell Variety.

“Lego Batman’s” Chris McKay is attached to direct.

Ghost Draft,” written by Zach Dean, is about a man drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past. Strahovski will play a character Pratt meets in the future who has a connection to his past.

Adam Kolbrenner and David S. Goyer are producing, with Dana Goldberg, Matt Grimm, and Don Granger overseeing for Skydance.

Production is set to begin this summer.

Skydance is financing “Ghost Draft” and has developed the project from its fruition with Paramount on board to distribute. David Ellison’s company is best known for the “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Trek” movie franchises. Its upcoming slate includes “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Terminator: Dark Fate,” and “Gemini Man.”

Strahovski is receiving some of the best reviews of her career playing Serena on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which earned her an Emmy nomination for best supporting actress in 2018. The show’s currently wrapping up its third season and wasn’t eligible for this year’s Emmys, though critics have, again, been sky-high on her performance.

On the film side, Strahovski was most recently seen in “The Predator” and “All I See Is You.” She is repped by Paradigm and McKeon/Myones Entertainment.

