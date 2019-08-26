×
‘Halloween Kills’: Anthony Michael Hall Joins Horror Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

Anthony Michael HallHollywood Collectors Show, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Jul 2017
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Anthony Michael Hall will join Jamie Lee Curtis in “Halloween Kills,” the latest sequel in Blumhouse and Universal’s horror franchise.

Hall will portray Tommy Doyle, a character who first appeared in the original “Halloween” movie as one of the kids Laurie Strode (Curtis) babysat the night Michael Myers reigned terror on the small town. Doyle’s character (portrayed in that movie by Paul Rudd) returned in 1995’s “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers.” In that film, Doyle teamed with the iconic Dr. Loomis to help stop Myers again.

As previously announced, the studio will shoot two “Halloween” installments back-to-back. “Halloween Kills” is scheduled to debut on Oct. 16, 2020, while “Halloween Ends” is expected to open the following year on Oct. 15.

Last year’s “Halloween” — starring Curtis and directed by David Gordon Green — went on to become the highest-grossing entry in the horror franchise with over $250 million worldwide.

Green returned to direct “Halloween Kills” and will co-write the movie with Danny McBride, who also penned the most recent “Halloween.”

The film will be produced by Malek Akkad, Blum and Bill Block. Carpenter, Curtis, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, McBride, Green and Ryan Freimann will executive produce. Ryan Turek is overseeing the project for Blumhouse.

Hall, whose is best known for classic 1980s favorites like “The Breakfast Club” and “Pretty in Pink,” recently starred in the USA TV series “The Dead Zone.” He other film credits include “The Dark Knight” and Netflix’s ” War Machine.”

He is repped by Untitled Entertainment.

