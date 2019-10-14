×
'Little Women' Actress Hadley Robinson to Star in Amy Poehler's 'Moxie'

Justin Kroll

“Utopia” and “Little Women” actress Hadley Robinson has been tapped to star in Amy Poehler’s next directorial effort “Moxie.”

Lauren Tsai is also on board to co-star in the Netflix movie.

“Moxie” follows a teenage girl (Robinson) from a small town who is inspired by her mother’s Riot Girl past and starts a feminist revolution at her high school.

Tamara Chestna adapted the screenplay, which is based on the book by Jennifer Mathieu. Poehler will produce through her Paper Kite banner along with Morgan Sackett and Kim Lessing.

The pic marks Poehler’s second time behind the camera, following her feature directorial debut with the Netflix comedy “Wine Country.” Poehler also starred in the movie alongside Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, Tina Fey, Maya Erskine, Jason Schwartzman, and Cherry Jones.

Robinson recently wrapped shooting the pilot for the upcoming HBO Lakers series “Showtime” opposite John C. Reilly as the young Jennie Buss. Later this year, she can be seen alongside Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated “Little Women.” Robinson will also star in Gillian Flynn’s Amazon original series “Utopia” in dual roles as a pair of evil twins. She appears in Charlie Kaufman’s upcoming feature “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” alongside Jesse Plemmons and Jessie Buckley for Netflix.

She is repped by UTA.

