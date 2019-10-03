×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She’s Never Seen ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

This probably comes as little shock since, until this summer, Gwyneth Paltrow had no idea she appeared in Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” but the actress admitted she’s never seen the 2017 web-slinging adventure.

Paltrow, who portrays Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, explained a gaffe that went viral, in which she forgot she had a scene in Tom Holland’s first Spider-Man standalone film. In June, a clip from Jon Favreau’s “The Chef Show” made rounds on the world wide web when Paltrow insisted she wasn’t in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Favreau, who plays Iron Man’s confidant Happy Hogan, has a brief scene with Paltrow and Holland at the end of the film.

“I just got confused,” Paltrow told Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “There’s so many of these wonderful Marvel interconnecting movies, and I thought that it was an Avengers movie but it was not.”

The confusion, she accidentally confessed, was due to the fact that she hadn’t watched the film. “I never actually saw the movie,” she shared. “I mean, wait, cut that out! Take that back!”

For his part, Kimmel told Paltrow he didn’t expect the Oscar-winning actress to keep up with comic-book blockbusters.

“You’re Gwyneth Paltrow, you shouldn’t be watching ‘Spider-Man,” he said, laughing. “It would upset people if you had.”

Paltrow starred in “Iron Man” and its two sequels, as well as “The Avengers,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” The actress might be among the few who haven’t seen “Spider-Man: Homecoming” — the Marvel tentpole grossed $880 million at the global box office.

More Film

  • AMC Dine-in Landmark Movie Theaters NYC

    Where’s the Best Place to See a Movie in New York? A Few Suggestions

    Luxury multiplexes are popping up across New York, offering moviegoers high-end date nights with waiter service and comfortable recliners. Yearning to make an event out of going to the movies, New Yorkers can be sure that these new theaters will give them an evening to remember. The Landmark at 57 West 657 W. 57th St., New [...]

  • Gwyneth Paltrow

    Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's Never Seen 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

    This probably comes as little shock since, until this summer, Gwyneth Paltrow had no idea she appeared in Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” but the actress admitted she’s never seen the 2017 web-slinging adventure. Paltrow, who portrays Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, explained a gaffe that went viral, in which she forgot she had a [...]

  • Collective

    Participant and Magnolia Pictures Buy 'Collective' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Participant and Magnolia Pictures have acquired North American rights to “Collective,” a documentary that followed a team of Romanian reporters who untangle an intricate web of corruption in the wake of a devastating nightclub fire. The film premiered to sterling reviews at the Venice Film Festival and was greeted with similar acclaim when it screened [...]

  • Shut Up Sona in Mumbai Film

    Indian Films get the Spotlight at Mumbai Festival's 21st Edition 

    A strong selection of Indian films is among the highlights of the 21st Mumbai Film Festival. The festival, which runs Oct. 17-24, announced its lineup on Thursday. The festival’s Spotlight strand boasts of five world premieres, including Arati Kadav’s much awaited sci-film “Cargo,” actor Seema Bhargava Pahwa’s directorial debut, the family drama “Ram Prasad Ki [...]

  • Kim Dong-Ho Busan International Film Festival

    Former Busan Chief Kim Dong-ho Joins New Festival in Gangneung

    Kim Dong-ho, a co-founder of Busan International Film Festival and one of the best-known figures in Korean cinema, is set to lead the new Gangneung International Film Festival. Kim was recently appointed by the Gangneung city as head of the newly launched film festival. Veteran actor Ahn Sung-ki, who was previously a Busan festival ambassador, [...]

  • Busan 2019 placeholder

    Busan Film Festival Ducks Typhoon, Opens on Celebratory Note

    After a typhoon wiped out Wednesday evening events in Busan and brought back memories of last year’s drenching, organizers of the Busan International Film Festival must be mighty pleased to have got proceedings under way Thursday largely as planned. Indeed, by the time the opening ceremony got under way around sunset on Thursday the problem [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad