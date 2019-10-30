AFM: Great Point Boards Welsh Horror Movie ‘Gwledd’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Great Point Media has boarded sales on “Gwledd,” Lee Haven Jones’ Welsh horror movie.

The film stars Annes Elwy (“Little Women”), Nia Roberts (“Under Milk Wood”) and Julian Lewis Jones (“Justice League”), alongside Steffan Cennydd (“Last Summer”) and Sion Alun Davies (“The Left Behind”). Filmed in Welsh, the picture follows a young woman serving privileged guests at a dinner party in a remote house in rural Wales. The assembled guests do not realize they are about to eat their last supper.

Jones has helmed episodes of numerous TV shows, including “Doctor Who,” “The Bay,” and “Vera.” “Gwledd,” which means “feast” in Welsh, is his feature directorial debut. It was written and produced by Roger Williams (“Bang”) and produced through Ffilm Cymru, Wales’ cinema initiative.

U.K.-based film and TV producer, financier, and sales outfit Great Point will be selling world rights to “Gwledd,” starting at AFM. Its market slate includes Toronto Film Festival title “A Bump Along the Way,” Shola Amoo’s “The Last Tree,” and music doc “Sergio Mendes in the Key of Joy.” It will also be warming up buyers on projects in development, including James Norton-starrer “Chasing Agent Freegard” and action thriller “Flight Risk.”

AFM runs Nov. 6-13 in Santa Monica.