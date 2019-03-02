×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Guillermo del Toro, J.J. Abrams Team on Action Movie ‘Zanbato’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Guillermo del Toro J.J. Abrams
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Guillermo del Toro is attached to write and direct the action movie “Zanbato” for Paramount and J.J. Abrams‘ Bad Robot.

The logline is under wraps. “Zanbato” centers on a young girl with lethal fighting skills. Del Toro posted Friday on his Twitter account that the project has been in development for the past six years without leaking, adding, “We are still developing steadily.”

Del Toro also said Friday that he’s in pre-production on “Pinocchio” for Netflix, on which he will make his animated feature film directing debut in a stop-motion musical version of the classic children’s tale about a puppet who wants to be a real live boy. Netflix and del Toro announced in October that he would write and produce the film, set in Italy during the 1930s, when fascism was on the rise.

Del Toro is also producing Scott Cooper‘s “Antlers” at Fox Searchlight, and “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” at CBS Films. He won Academy Awards last year for producing and directing “The Shape of Water.”

Abrams was a producer on “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” and is in post-production on “Star Wars: Episode IX,” which will open on Dec. 20.

Del Toro is represented by WME and Exile Entertainment. Abrams is repped by CAA. The news about “Zanbato” was first reported by Collider.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Film

  • Guillermo del Toro J.J. Abrams

    Guillermo del Toro, J.J. Abrams Team on Action Movie 'Zanbato'

    Guillermo del Toro is attached to write and direct the action movie “Zanbato” for Paramount and J.J. Abrams‘ Bad Robot. The logline is under wraps. “Zanbato” centers on a young girl with lethal fighting skills. Del Toro posted Friday on his Twitter account that the project has been in development for the past six years [...]

  • Michael J Fox Health

    Michael J. Fox Opens Up About New Health Problems Amid Parkinson's Battle

    Michael J. Fox opened up about a new spinal cord problem he’s been facing, in addition to his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease, in a new interview with New York Times Magazine. “I was told it was benign but if it stayed static I would have diminished feeling in my legs and difficulty moving,” he [...]

  • Will Forte Scooby Doo

    Will Forte to Voice Shaggy in Animated Scooby-Doo Movie

    Will Forte is set to voice the iconic character Shaggy in Warner Bros.’ animated Scooby-Doo film, titled “Scooby.” Gina Rodriguez is also joining the voice cast as Velma. Chris Columbus is on board as a creative producer with Tony Cervone directing the new project. Plot details are unknown other than the film revolving around the [...]

  • A Madea Family Funeral

    'A Madea Family Funeral,' 'How to Train Your Dragon 3' in Tight Box Office Race

    Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Family Funeral” is challenging “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” for the top spot at the domestic box office, early estimates showed on Friday. The 11th installment of Lionsgate’s Madea franchise is performing at the top end of expectations, with an opening of about $23 million at 2,442 sites [...]

  • Frank Grillo

    Frank Grillo Joins Ryan Reynolds in 'Hitman's Bodyguard' Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Frank Grillo is joining Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” the sequel to “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” Salma Hayek will be returning as well. The original movie, released in the summer of 2017, grossed $75.5 million in the U.S. and more than $176 million globally. Patrick Hughes will direct again from [...]

  • Danny DeVito Vicky Krieps

    Danny DeVito, Vicky Krieps Join Ben Foster's Boxing Drama 'Harry Haft'

    Danny DeVito, Vicky Krieps, Peter Sarsgaard, Saro Emirze, Dar Zuzovsky, and John Leguizamo have joined Ben Foster in boxing drama “Harry Haft” with Barry Levinson directing. Bron Studios and New Mandate Films are producing in association with Creative Wealth Media, which is financing the movie. The film began production Feb. 25 in Hungary and New [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad