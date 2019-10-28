×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Guillaume Canet to Direct Next ‘Asterix & Obelix’ Installment for Pathé

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Guillaume Canet
CREDIT: AGF s.r.l./REX/Shutterstock

Guillaume Canet, one of France’s most successful actors and filmmakers, is set to direct “Asterix & Obelix, the Silk Road,” a live-action film that will mark the next installment of the blockbuster French comic book franchise.

Pathé is co-producing the film, budgeted at $60 million, with Les Enfants Terribles and Tresor Films. Pathé will also distribute the film in France and will represent it in international markets.

Now in development, “Asterix & Obelix, the Silk Road” is being penned by Philippe Mechelen and Julien Hervé, based on the comic book created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo, which was published by Les Editions Albert-René. Canet also collaborated on the script. “Asterix & Obelix, the Silk Road” will start shooting in the spring.

Asterix and Obelix” has been for the most part a hit franchise in France. The installment directed by Alain Chabat in 2002, “Asterix and Obelix: Meet Cleopatra,” was the most successful so far and grossed $120 million at the French box office.

Canet has a strong directorial track record, having helmed some of France’s biggest B.O. hits in recent years. These include “Little White Lies,” the highest-grossing French film of 2010, and “Nous finirons ensemble,” which sold more than 2.6 million tickets earlier this year.

“Asterix & Obelix, the Silk Road” will reteam Canet with Tresor Films, which has been producing all his films.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Japanese actress Alice Hirose poses for

    Tokyo Festival Opens With Heightened Sense of Japanese Tradition, Purpose

    Unfolding while Japan simultaneously hosts the Rugby World Cup, recovers from the recent Typhoon Hagibis, and prepares for the upcoming Olympic Games, the 32nd edition of the Tokyo International Film Festival got under way Monday, with a strong sense of Japanese tradition and heightened conservatism compared with previous years. That feeling was reinforced by last [...]

  • Yoshi Yatabe

    Yoshi Yatabe Says Tokyo Festival Selection is a Pragmatic and Timely Mix

    Veteran programmer Yoshi Yatabe and his team have steadily steered the Tokyo International Film Festival competition away from the mediocrity of its early years, when even the winners couldn’t get distribution deals in Japan. The 14-film competition line-up for this year’s 32nd edition is a mix of seven world premieres and titles previously screened at [...]

  • Six Degrees of Separation From Lilia

    Tokyo Festival: Crosscut Section Takes a Wild Ride With Southeast Asian Genre Cinema

    An initiative of the Japan Foundation Asia Center, Crosscut Asia is a TIFF section dedicated to films from Asia, especially from emerging markets. Thematically, the sixth edition of Crosscut Asia takes a snapshot of Southeast Asian genre films. It presents eight horror, fantasy and dark future films from the region, together with two episodes from [...]

  • Geena Davis, Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

    Academy's Governors Awards Puts Spotlight on Gender Parity

    Lina Wertmüller wants to see a big change for the Oscars. The 91-year-old Italian director had Isabella Rossellini acting as her translator while accepting her honorary Oscar on Sunday night at the Academy’s Governors Awards in Hollywood. “She would like to change the Oscar to a feminine name,” Rossellini said. “She would like to call [...]

  • "Kim Ji-young"

    Korea Box Office: Local Drama 'Kim Ji-young’ Debuts on Top

    Korean drama “Kim Ji-young, Born 1982” opened on Wednesday and landed on top of the South Korean box office. The film adaptation of a best-selling feminist novel of the same title earned $8.3 million from 1.12 million admissions over five days, including $6.31 million from 829,000 admissions earned over the weekend. Directed by Kim Do-young, [...]

  • L to R: "Jiang Yongbo, Aoi

    'The Farewell' Says Hello to China Release

    After months in limbo, Lulu Wang’s breakout Asian-American family drama “The Farewell” is finally set to hit theaters in China on Nov. 22, more than four months after its U.S. release. Leading Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan bought the rights and is distributing, following a deal negotiated by Endeavor Content. A number of other distributors had [...]

  • Judy Parasite Jojo Rabbit

    Box Office: Awards Season Starts Strong With 'Parasite,' 'Judy'

    Festival favorites like Neon’s “Parasite,” Roadside Attractions’ “Judy” and Fox Searchlight’s “Jojo Rabbit” have helped ignite a once-sleepy independent box office. It’s a welcome development for the specialty market, which has stalled in recent months outside of sparse hits like A24’s “The Farewell” ($19.5 million) and Roadside Attractions’ “The Peanut Butter Falcon” ($20.1 million). Industry [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad