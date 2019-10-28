Guillaume Canet to Direct Next ‘Asterix & Obelix’ Installment for Pathé

Guillaume Canet, one of France’s most successful actors and filmmakers, is set to direct “Asterix & Obelix, the Silk Road,” a live-action film that will mark the next installment of the blockbuster French comic book franchise.

Pathé is co-producing the film, budgeted at $60 million, with Les Enfants Terribles and Tresor Films. Pathé will also distribute the film in France and will represent it in international markets.

Now in development, “Asterix & Obelix, the Silk Road” is being penned by Philippe Mechelen and Julien Hervé, based on the comic book created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo, which was published by Les Editions Albert-René. Canet also collaborated on the script. “Asterix & Obelix, the Silk Road” will start shooting in the spring.

“Asterix and Obelix” has been for the most part a hit franchise in France. The installment directed by Alain Chabat in 2002, “Asterix and Obelix: Meet Cleopatra,” was the most successful so far and grossed $120 million at the French box office.

Canet has a strong directorial track record, having helmed some of France’s biggest B.O. hits in recent years. These include “Little White Lies,” the highest-grossing French film of 2010, and “Nous finirons ensemble,” which sold more than 2.6 million tickets earlier this year.

“Asterix & Obelix, the Silk Road” will reteam Canet with Tresor Films, which has been producing all his films.