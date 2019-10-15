×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gucci Tribeca Documentary Fund Winners Announced

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
After a Revolution
CREDIT: Naziha Arebi

The Tribeca Film Institute and Gucci announced on Tuesday this year’s recipients for the Gucci Tribeca Documentary Fund.

Now in its 12th year, TFI and Gucci have awarded $140,000 in grant funding, covered by Gucci, to support nine documentaries highlighting domestic and international matters, with a focus on female-led stories and filmmakers. The funding will cover the production and post-production of a number of the winning documentarians, as well as strategic campaign work and distribution efforts for two films.

“These filmmakers are highlighting urgent social issues through strong character-led stories — from a young, stateless woman fleeing violence and revealing the complex geo-history and politics between Haiti and the Dominican Republic, to a brother and sister fighting on opposite ends of the Libyan revolution, and a kaleidoscopic look into the immediate aftermath of the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” said Monika Navarro, senior director of programs at Tribeca Film Institute, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to support these artists, many of whom are TFI alumni, in bringing these projects to life.”

The winning stories include Giovanni Buccomino’s “After a Revolution,” about two siblings fighting to restore their lives after serving on opposite sides of the Libyan revolution, Nailah Jefferson’s “Commuted,” which follows an incarcerated woman who’s finally reunited with her children, and Maya Cueva and Leah Galant’s “On the Divide,” a look at three Latinx Texans connected at the last abortion clinic at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Other winners include Matthew Hashiguchi’s “The Only Doctor,” Michèle Stephenson’s “Stateless,” Kristen Irving-Jordan’s “True Believer,” Maisie Crow’s “Untitled Criminal Justice/High School Project,” David Osit’s “Mayor” and Stephen Maing and Eric Daniel Metzgar’s “The Great Experiment.”

The jury members included Justine Nagan (executive director and executive producer at American Documentary, POV), Hari Nef (actress, model and writer), Brittany Packnett (author, activist and co-founder of Campaign Zero), Jon-Sesrie Goff (executive director of the Flaherty Seminar), Noor Tagouri (Libyan American journalist and activist) and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (Emmy and Academy Award-winning filmmaker for best documentary feature “Free Solo”).

Over the past 12 years, the fund has provided over $1.5 million in grants and has helped more than 94 films.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • After a Revolution

    Gucci Tribeca Documentary Fund Winners Announced

    The Tribeca Film Institute and Gucci announced on Tuesday this year’s recipients for the Gucci Tribeca Documentary Fund. Now in its 12th year, TFI and Gucci have awarded $140,000 in grant funding, covered by Gucci, to support nine documentaries highlighting domestic and international matters, with a focus on female-led stories and filmmakers. The funding will [...]

  • countdown

    Apple Takes Down Viral 'Countdown' Horror App, STX Brings It to Android Instead

    An app that can predict the date and time of your death may have been too much for Apple to stomach: The iPhone maker removed a viral app inspired by the upcoming horror movie “Countdown” a few days ago, putting an end to its meteoric rise. Before its removal, “Countdown” had surpassed TikTok, YouTube and [...]

  • Babyteeth Eliza Scanlen

    Eliza Scanlen Drama 'Babyteeth' Lands at IFC for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Films has acquired North American rights to the drama “Babyteeth,” starring Eliza Scanlen, Essie Davis, Ben Mendelsohn, and Toby Wallace, Variety has learned exclusively. The film had its world premiere in competition at the 2019 Venice International Film Festival, where Wallace won the Marcello Mastroianni award for best new young performer. It will be [...]

  • Neil Patrick Harris arrives at night

    'Matrix 4': Neil Patrick Harris Lands Role in Latest Installment (EXCLUSIVE)

    Neil Patrick Harris is the latest addition to the ensemble cast for the upcoming fourth installment of the “Matrix” franchise. He joins Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who will be reprising their roles in the film, as well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who was tapped as one of the leads last week. Plot details are [...]

  • Amanda Seyfried attends a special screening

    Amanda Seyfried Joins Gary Oldman in David Fincher's 'Mank'

    Amanda Seyfried is set to join Netflix’s “Mank,” David Fincher’s latest biopic revolving around “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, with Gary Oldman tapped to play the titular role. Lily Collins, Charles Dance, Tuppence Middleton, Arliss Howard, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Joseph Cross, Sam Troughton, Toby Leonard Moore, Tom Burke, and Tom Pelphrey will also appear [...]

  • Cuba Gooding Jr

    Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Groping 14 Women at Bars and Clubs

    Prosecutors on Tuesday accused Cuba Gooding, Jr., of a long-standing pattern of approaching unfamiliar women in bars and kissing, pinching, biting or groping them. Gooding appeared in court in Manhattan for an arraignment on four misdemeanor counts of forcible touching and third degree sexual abuse. He pleaded not guilty, and is due back in court [...]

  • Nicole Kidman stars as ‘Gretchen Carlson’

    Nicole Kidman's Gretchen Carlson Drops a 'Bombshell' in First Full Trailer for Fox News Drama

    The first full-length trailer for Jay Roach’s “Bombshell,” which chronicles the real-life allegations of sexual harassment against Roger Ailes that rocked Fox News, has arrived. “You have to adopt the mentality of an Irish street cop,” a fast-paced Kate McKinnon tells Margot Robbie, who plays composite character Kayla Pospisil, in the trailer. “The world is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad