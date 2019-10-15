Gucci Tribeca Documentary Fund Winners Announced

The Tribeca Film Institute and Gucci announced on Tuesday this year’s recipients for the Gucci Tribeca Documentary Fund.

Now in its 12th year, TFI and Gucci have awarded $140,000 in grant funding, covered by Gucci, to support nine documentaries highlighting domestic and international matters, with a focus on female-led stories and filmmakers. The funding will cover the production and post-production of a number of the winning documentarians, as well as strategic campaign work and distribution efforts for two films.

“These filmmakers are highlighting urgent social issues through strong character-led stories — from a young, stateless woman fleeing violence and revealing the complex geo-history and politics between Haiti and the Dominican Republic, to a brother and sister fighting on opposite ends of the Libyan revolution, and a kaleidoscopic look into the immediate aftermath of the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” said Monika Navarro, senior director of programs at Tribeca Film Institute, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to support these artists, many of whom are TFI alumni, in bringing these projects to life.”

The winning stories include Giovanni Buccomino’s “After a Revolution,” about two siblings fighting to restore their lives after serving on opposite sides of the Libyan revolution, Nailah Jefferson’s “Commuted,” which follows an incarcerated woman who’s finally reunited with her children, and Maya Cueva and Leah Galant’s “On the Divide,” a look at three Latinx Texans connected at the last abortion clinic at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Other winners include Matthew Hashiguchi’s “The Only Doctor,” Michèle Stephenson’s “Stateless,” Kristen Irving-Jordan’s “True Believer,” Maisie Crow’s “Untitled Criminal Justice/High School Project,” David Osit’s “Mayor” and Stephen Maing and Eric Daniel Metzgar’s “The Great Experiment.”

The jury members included Justine Nagan (executive director and executive producer at American Documentary, POV), Hari Nef (actress, model and writer), Brittany Packnett (author, activist and co-founder of Campaign Zero), Jon-Sesrie Goff (executive director of the Flaherty Seminar), Noor Tagouri (Libyan American journalist and activist) and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (Emmy and Academy Award-winning filmmaker for best documentary feature “Free Solo”).

Over the past 12 years, the fund has provided over $1.5 million in grants and has helped more than 94 films.