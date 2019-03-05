×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’s’ Sean Gunn on Third Film: ‘Everything’s Going to Work Itself Out’ (Watch)

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sean Gunn, brother to “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn, confirmed at Monday’s “Captain Marvel” premiere that the third movie is a go.

“I don’t know exactly how that’s all gonna work,” he told Variety‘s Marc Malkin when asked whether the film could work without his brother at the helm, “but I feel like we are going to make the third movie, I’m excited to make it, I think it’s a disservice to the fans if we didn’t make it and I know the people who worked on the ‘Guardians’ movies are really a family, and we’re gonna come together and make the best movie we can regardless of who’s in charge.”

“I just have this feeling everything’s gonna work itself out,” he added.

James Gunn was fired from the “Guardians” franchise after old tweets that made light of pedophilia came to light. Despite his apology and an extensive campaign by cast members and fans to get him reinstated, Disney stood by its decision.

Sean Gunn, who played Rocket Racoon on set as well as the role of Kraglin in the first two “Guardians” films, also chimed in on why it took so long for a female-fronted Marvel film to be made.

“It’s hard to change Hollywood because people tend to stick with what they perceive works,” he explained. “And so, they think, ‘Oh this works, so we have to do this.’ And so then it’s like, ‘Oh, we can’t headline a superhero movie with a woman, that’s outrageous.’ Of course it’s not outrageous, it’s long overdue. But hopefully we’re all catching up and I would like to see a lot more female-helmed superhero movies.”

Watch the full interview above.

“Captain Marvel” hits theaters Friday.

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More Film

  • Sherlock Holmes Robert Downey Jr.

    Robert Downey Jr.'s 'Sherlock Holmes 3' Moved Back to 2021

    Warner Bros. has moved “Sherlock Holmes 3” back a year, with the studio announcing a Dec. 21, 2021 release date. The studio had originally announced last May that “Sherlock Holmes 3” would open on Christmas Day of 2020 with Robert Downey Jr. reprising his role as the titular British detective while Jude Law portrays his [...]

  • In this undated photo released by

    Film News Roundup: Thai Cave Rescue Documentary in the Works at National Geographic

    In today’s film news roundup, National Geographic is making a Thai cave rescue movie, AMC has a big weekend at the box office, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s “Fast Color” gets a release date. MOVIE DEVELOPMENT Yet another movie is in the works about last year’s cave rescue in Thailand. National Geographic Documentary Films has greenlit a [...]

  • Joe Wright

    Joe Wright to Direct World War II Drama 'In the Garden of Beasts' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Joe Wright is in final negotiations to direct an adaptation of “In the Garden of Beasts” for StudioCanal and Playtone Productions. Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman will produce the pic through Playtone. The company optioned the rights to Erik Larson’s book in 2011, when it was originally set up at Universal before the studio let [...]

  • Richard Williams Movie Will Smith

    Will Smith to Play Venus and Serena Williams' Dad in 'King Richard'

    Will Smith will play Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in the movie “King Richard.” The film, based on a script by Zach Baylin, will center on Richard Williams overcoming hardship, skepticism, controversy, and his own troubled past to instruct his daughters, starting when they were four years old on [...]

  • Looney Tunes

    Warner Bros. Wants to Rev Up Kid's Content With Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera

    For Warner Bros. chief Kevin Tsujihara, job one in the restructuring of WarnerMedia assets unveiled Monday is make the studio a major player in the business of kids, family, and young adult entertainment. The decision to move Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Boomerang under the studio’s management is an effort to better marry the linear [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Writers Guild Declares It's 'at an Impasse' With Talent Agencies Over New Rules

    Writers Guild of America West president David A. Goodman has announced that the guild is at an impasse with Hollywood agents in negotiations over tough new rules. Goodman made the assertion in a message to members on Monday. The guild and the Association of Talent Agents have held two acrimonious sessions on Feb. 5 and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad