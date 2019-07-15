×

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach to Co-Write ‘Barbie’ Starring and Produced by Margot Robbie

Justin Kroll

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have signed on to co-write Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” movie, with Margot Robbie set to portray the iconic doll. Gerwig is also being eyed to direct, though no deal has yet closed.

The studio had an eye on the duo to co-write the film since Warner Bros. closed a deal with Mattel Films to distribute it in January.

Robbie is also on board to produce through her production banner LuckyChap, with Tom Ackerley of LuckyChap Entertainment and Robbie Brenner of Mattel also producing. Josey McNamara and Ynon Kreiz are also producers.

Gerwig has been hard at work on her upcoming “Little Women” adaptation for Sony, which stars Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan and Meryl Streep, and is expected to be a major player in this year’s award season.

As for Baumbach, the “Meyerwitz Stories” director’s untitled Netflix film starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson will hit the streamer this fall.

Barbie, who represents a global brand with sales of over $3 billion worldwide, has taken on more than 150 roles through her 50+ years of existence, including princess, president, mermaid, and movie star. The Barbie adaptation marks the first announced deal to come out of Mattel’s newly-established Mattel Films, led by producer Robbie Brenner, as well as the first collaboration between Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Management 360 reps Gerwig, Robbie and LuckChap. Gerwig is also repped by UTA while Robbie and LuckyChap are repped by CAA.

