‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Sound Mixer Gregg Rudloff Dies at 63

Ben Osmo, from left, Gregg Rudloff and Chris Jenkins, winners of the award for best sound mixing for Mad Max: Fury Road, pose in the press room at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles88th Academy Awards - Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Feb 2016
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/S

Gregg Rudloff, who won Academy Awards for sound mixing “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “The Matrix,” and “Glory” and was nominated four other times, died in Los Angeles on Jan. 6. He was 63.

A representative for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office is treating his death as a possible suicide with results of an autopsy pending.

Rudloff was nominated for an Oscar for “American Sniper,” Best Picture winner “Argo,” “Flags of Our Fathers” and “The Perfect Storm.” He also won an Emmy for sound mixing “An Early Frost” in 1985.

Rudloff followed his father, sound engineer Tex Rudloff, into the business. The elder Rudloff was nominated for a sound Oscar for “The Buddy Holly Story” and had credits on “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?,” “Taxi Driver,” and Clint Eastwood’s “The Outlaw Josey Wales.”

Gregg Rudloff’s earliest credit was on 1982’s “Honkytonk Man” for Eastwood, followed by “Risky Business,” “Footloose,” “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Prizzi’s Honor,” “Stand by Me” and “The Princess Bride” during the next five years. Later credits included “Fried Green Tomatoes,” “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Space Jam,”  “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and “Superman Returns.”

In addition to “Flags of Our Fathers” and “American Sniper,” Gregg Rudloff worked on many other Eastwood films, including “J. Edgar,” “Invictus,” “Gran Torino,” “Letters From Iwo Jima,” “True Crime” and “Absolute Power.”

 

