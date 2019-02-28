Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, Lily-Rose Depp Join ‘Dreamland’

Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, and Lily-Rose Depp have boarded the cast of the opioid crisis thriller “Dreamland.”

The trio joins the previously announced cast of Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, and Evangeline Lilly.

Kinnear plays a university dean whose friendship with Oldman’s character is tested by conflicts of industry. Rodriguez plays a DEA supervisor who clashes with Hammer’s drug trafficker. Depp plays Hammer’s sister, a brilliant young woman in desperate hours.

“It’s a testament to the issue’s urgency that such a large group of gifted performers have come together for our film,” said Nicholas Jarecki, the film’s director. “The opioid epidemic is a worldwide problem which needs our attention now.”

“Dreamland” is Jarecki’s follow up to “Arbitrage,” the highest grossing independent film to be released “day and date” in cinema history.

Producers are Jarecki and Cassian Elwes, who financed together through Jarecki’s Green Room Films and its continuing relationship with MUFG Union Bank. Co-producers are Jonathan Vanger and Karl Richards. Michael Suppes and Tony Hsieh executive produce along with Douglas Urbanski, Mohammed Al Turki, Lisa Wilson, William Rosenfeld, Sam Slater, and David Bernon.

Lisa Wilson handles foreign sales through her Solution Entertainment Group with Myles Nestel. WME represents US rights with LGNA Legal.

The film is a Canadian-Belgian co-production of Les Productions LOD Inc., Bideford Productions and its affiliate Green Room Films in association with Tuesday Films, Martingale Films, Flying Horse Productions, Construction Film GmbH, Caviar Film Financing, and Burn Later Productions.