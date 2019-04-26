×
'Green Book' Director Peter Farrelly Finds Next Film at Skydance (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Peter Farrelly
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/BEI/Shutterstock

Hot on the heels of his Oscar-winning film “Green Book,” Peter Farrelly has found his next movie.

The filmmaker will write and direct an untitled Skydance pic based on the book “The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War.”

The book was written by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue, and is based on the true story of Donohue, who left New York in 1967 to track down and share a few beers with his childhood buddies in the Army … while they were fighting in Vietnam.

Brian Currie and Pete Jones will co-write the script with Farrelly. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Andrew Muscato will serve as producers. The project is being overseen at Skydance by Granger, Goldberg and Aimee Rivera.

This movie follows Farrelly’s critically acclaimed “Green Book,” which was nominated for five Academy Awards, winning three, including best picture and screenplay, both for Farrelly, as well as supporting actor for Mahershala Ali. The film was also a box office success, bringing in $314.7 million worldwide, including $85 million domestically, on a reported $23 million budget.

Farrelly is represented by Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark and Anonymous Content. Currie and Muscato are repped by Verve.

