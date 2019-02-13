‘Green Book’ Soundtrack Passes 1 Million Streams

The official soundtrack to “Green Book” has surpassed one million streams on global music streaming platforms. The motion picture starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali is up for five Academy Awards this season, including best picture, lead actor, supporting actor, original screenplay and film editing.

This milestone marks Milan Records’ highest streamed jazz soundtrack to date, featuring an original score by composer Kris Bowers. Since January 2019, the soundtrack has increased from 10,000 streams per day to an average of 20,000 stream per day.

“I’m so glad to have had the opportunity to work on this film and to learn about Dr. Donald Shirley and his brilliance through his music,” Bowers said. I had an incredible time working with Mahershala and Pete to bring that music to life, and the cast’s subtle and beautiful performances made it such a joy to compose the score for.”

“It’s been a hugely rewarding process to work on the soundtrack album with Kris Bowers and his team, Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe and Paul Katz,” a rep for Milan said. “Kris’ score is remarkable and stands proudly as the work of a born virtuoso. It also has had no trouble connecting with music streaming audiences, contrary to conventional wisdom surrounding the marriage of jazz and music streaming. With more than 650,000 streams to date, Kris’s music is getting the attention it so rightfully deserves and is receiving by far the highest number of streams of any of our jazz-infused soundtrack albums. We look forward to seeing what Kris does next.”