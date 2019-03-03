×
'Green Book' Gets Post-Oscars Box Office Boost

Rebecca Rubin

(L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and MAHERSHALA ALI star in Participant Media and DreamWorks Pictures' "Green Book." In his foray into powerfully dramatic work as a feature director, Peter Farrelly helms the film inspired by a true friendship that transcended race, class and the 1962 Mason-Dixon line.
CREDIT: Universal Pictures

Green Book” can thank the Academy for its notable bump in ticket sales. After taking home the Oscar for best picture Sunday night, the road-trip drama about a friendship between a bigoted bouncer and a famed black musician generated $4.7 million at the North American box office.

Universal’s “Green Book,” which also took home statues for best supporting actor (Mahershala Ali) and best original screenplay, expanded the movie to 2,600 locations. That haul marks a 121% increase in revenue, enough to secure fifth place at the domestic box office in its 16th weekend of release.

“Green Book” also picked up steam at the international box office, adding another $31.9 million from 64 foreign markets. It debuted in China this weekend with a solid $17.1 million.

“Green Book” had a slow start when it first debuted in November, but it’s been chugging along in theaters and saw a sizable hike in ticket sales after getting some awards love. “Green Book” has now earned $75 million in North America and $112 million overseas.

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” also benefited from Oscar glory. The superhero adventure, which brought home the Oscar for best animated film, pocketed $2.1 million from 2,404 screens. The movie has grossed over $360 million globally, including $187 million at the domestic box office.

Similarly, Warner Bros.’ “A Star Is Born,” the winner of best original song for “Shallow,” picked up another $1.8 million from 1,150 locations for a domestic bounty of $212 million. The 209% jump in ticket sales is even more impressive considering “A Star Is Born” was released in October and has been on home entertainment for some time now. Overseas, the musical drama starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga has grossed $214 million.

  • (L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and

    'Green Book' Gets Post-Oscars Box Office Boost

