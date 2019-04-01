×
‘Green Book’ Crosses $300 Million at Worldwide Box Office

CREDIT: Universal Pictures

Green Book” has driven past the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office, thanks to its best picture Academy Award win and a stellar performance in China.

The road-trip drama from Universal Pictures has grossed $84.5 million domestically and $219.6 million internationally in 62 markets via Amblin and Lionsgate, bringing its estimated worldwide haul to $304 million.

Green Book” also took home Oscars for supporting actor for Mahershala Ali’s portrayal of jazz pianist Don Shirley and original screenplay. It saw the highest post-Oscar box office bump since 2010’s “The King’s Speech.”

“Green Book” also debuted solidly in China, where it’s crossed $70 million. It’s become the highest-grossing best picture winner in the territory, surpassing “Titanic.”

The film, produced by Participant Media and DreamWorks Pictures, saw its top performances in China (Alibaba/Amblin), France (Metropolitan/Lionsgate) with $13.8 million, Germany (eOne/Amblin) with $12.9 million, Japan (Gaga/Lionsgate) with $12.8 million, and the U.K. (eOne/Amblin) with $12.6 million.

“Green Book” hit the $200 million milestone on March 7 and has easily outperformed last year’s best picture winner, “The Shape of Water,” which grossed $195 million worldwide by the end of its run. The 2017 best picture winner, “Moonlight,” was one of the lowest-performing at the box office, with $65 million, while the 2016 best picture winner, “Spotlight,” earned $98 million globally.

