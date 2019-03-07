×
‘Green Book’ Crosses $200 Million at Worldwide Box Office

Dave McNary

(L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and MAHERSHALA ALI star in Participant Media and DreamWorks Pictures' "Green Book." In his foray into powerfully dramatic work as a feature director, Peter Farrelly helms the film inspired by a true friendship that transcended race, class and the 1962 Mason-Dixon line.
Green Book” has crossed the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office, thanks to its best picture Academy Award and a strong launch in China.

The road-trip drama from Universal Pictures has grossed $77.3 million domestically and $126.9 million internationally via Amblin and Lionsgate, bringing its estimated worldwide haul to $204.2 million.

Green Book” also took home Oscars for supporting actor for Mahershala Ali’s portrayal of jazz pianist Don Shirley and original screenplay. It saw a notable 121% jump in North America last weekend, to $4.7 million for a fifth-place finish, as Universal expanded the movie to 2,600 location in its 16th weekend of release.

“Green Book” also debuted solidly in China last weekend and has crossed $26 million. It’s become the second-highest-grossing best picture winner in the territory, behind only “Titanic.”

The film, produced by Participant Media and DreamWorks Pictures, also saw significant bumps in several key markets, such as Germany with 92%, France with 53%, the U.K. with 56%, Australia with 34%, and Italy with 60%.

“Green Book” started with a limited domestic release in mid-November with a slow expansion to just over 1,100 locations. Universal went wide with the pic to more than 2,400 sites in late January after the movie won the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for top feature film from the Producers Guild of America.

