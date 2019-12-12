×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Great Point Media Teams With MC Credit Partners on New $100 Million Film and TV Fund

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jenna Coleman The Cry
CREDIT: Courtesy of BBC One

Great Point Media is launching a new $100 million content fund that it will use to invest in film and TV projects. The U.K. company has partnered with U.S.-based institutional investor MC Credit Partners (MCCP), which will manage the fund.

The first films and TV shows to benefit will be announced early in 2020, Great Point CEO Jim Reeve told Variety. “We hope to build on this with other prospective investors,” he said. “We will be financing new, larger independent films, and TV. Broadly the fund means we can do more, and also gives us the capability to do bigger projects.”

The deal with MCCP was more than a year in the making, and is part of Great Point’s wider investment strategy. The company is an investor in a new New York studio facility under construction, which will have Lionsgate as its anchor tenant, through Great Point Capital Management. Fehmi Zeko is general manager of that fund and helped broker the MCCP deal. Great Point is also investing in production businesses and media-focused tech firms using funding through the British government’s enterprise investment scheme.

“The global film and TV business is growing exponentially, with demand for quality content far outstripping supply,” said Ashok Nayyar, chief investment officer at MCCP. “Great Point has a top team, has demonstrated significant insight into the industry, and has a proven track record for backing winning projects.”

Great Point’s current film slate includes the “The Party” and BIFA-winning movie “The Last Tree.” Its TV projects include Jenna Coleman TV series “The Cry” (pictured) and “The Boy With the Topknot.”

“This commitment from MCCP is recognition of how far we have come and a welcome sign that larger institutions are seeing the investment opportunity within the TV and film sector,” added Robert Halmi, chairman of Great Point Media. “Our ambition is to continue to grow our successful model and look for larger projects that are being made for the studios, traditional broadcasters and new platforms who are all commissioning an increasing amount of original content.”

More Film

  • John Boyega

    John Boyega Apologizes for 'Badly Worded' Comments He Made in Variety Interview

    John Boyega has apologized for comments made to Variety that some readers construed as an attack on his “Star Wars” co-star Kelly Marie Tran. Boyega took to Twitter on Thursday to clarify his remarks to Variety’s Adam B. Vary that social media was a tough environment “for those who are not mentally strong” and that [...]

  • Lee Joon-dong (left)

    Jeonju Festival Appoints 'Burning' Producer Lee Joon-dong as Director

    The Jeonju International Film Festival has appointed leading art-house producer Lee Joon-dong (“Burning”) as its director. The festival is usually regarded as the second most significant in South Korea, behind Busan. The appointment was announced on Wednesday by Kim Seung-su, chairman of the festival’s organizing committee. It follows several months of internal discord and the [...]

  • Warner Bros. Pictures trailer launch event

    Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon M. Chu Tease 'In the Heights' Movie

    Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Jon M. Chu and star Anthony Ramos took the train to the top of the world to offer a sneak peek of “In the Heights,” Warner Bros.’ big-screen adaptation of Miranda’s (other) hit musical. “I’m thrilled we’re here, and I’m thrilled we’re uptown,” Miranda rhapsodized to a packed crowd at a cozy [...]

  • One for the Road

    Wong Kar-wai to Produce 'Bad Genius' Director’s 'One For The Road'

    Wong Kar-wai is producing “One For The Road,” a new film that reunites the director and star of 2017 Thai hit “Bad Genius.” Production in New York and Thailand will begin by the end of the year. The film is a buddy drama and a road movie that sees two old friends who have been [...]

  • Jesse Eisenberg

    Film News Roundup: Jesse Eisenberg to Star in Indie Thriller 'Wild Indian' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s film news roundup, Jesse Eisenberg is starring and exec producing “Wild Indian”; Jason Bateman is directing “Shut In”; “Saturday Night Live” veteran Paula Pell is honored; and the Palm Springs Film Festival sets its opening and closing films. CASTING Jesse Eisenberg is starring in and executive producing the independent thriller “Wild Indian,” Variety [...]

  • disney d23

    Top 19 Media Trends of 2019: Disney's Box Office Dominance

    The domestic box office market share over the last 12 years provides a sobering reminder of how important franchises are to studio performance, especially for Disney. Although the 2019 box office looks to be falling short of the previous year’s total, Disney is ending the decade on the highest possible note, becoming the first studio ever [...]

  • Pierce Brosnan Cinderella

    Pierce Brosnan to Play the King in Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella'

    Pierce Brosnan will play the king opposite Camila Cabello in writer-director Kay Cannon’s new telling of “Cinderella” for Sony Pictures. Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and Nicholas Galitzine are also confirmed to star in the film, which will be released in theaters Feb. 5, 2021. Cabello, a multi-platinum selling and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, will be integrally involved [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad