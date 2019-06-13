×
Film News Roundup: Gravitas Buys Seann William Scott Drama ‘Already Gone’

Seann William Scott
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Seann William Scott’s “Already Gone” and “High Strung: Free Dance” get releases, and Tom Skerritt, Mira Sorvino and Chloe Coleman get cast.

ACQUISITION

Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights to the Seann William Scott road drama “Already Gone,” executive produced by Keanu Reeves, Variety has learned exclusively.

Christopher Kenneally directed from his own script with Rainmaker Films producing.  The film, which also stars Shiloh Fernandez, Justine Skye and Tyler Dean Flores, will be released in theaters and on demand on Aug. 16.

Flores plays a lonely teenager in Coney Island who uses his graffiti to escape from his abusive stepfather, portrayed by Scott. The teenager is in love with his stepfather’s girlfriend and they flee together to Colorado after the stepfather tries to pimp her out.

“Chris has crafted a thrilling road odyssey fueled by youthful energy and gritty realism,” said
Tony Piantedosi of Gravitas Ventures. He negotiated the deal with ICM Partners on behalf of the
filmmakers.

RELEASE DATE

GVN Releasing has set an Oct. 11 release for “High Strung: Free Dance,” the sequel to the 2016 dance movie “High Strung.”

Thomas Doherty plays a choreographer who casts a contemporary dancer and an innovative pianist in a new Broadway show. Jane Seymour, Ace Bhatti and Desmond Richardson also star.  Michael and Janeen Damian wrote and produced with Michael Damian directing.

Nicholas Levis also served as producer, with Seymour and Dave Scott serving as executive producers. Endeavor Content is handling international sales.

CASTINGS

Tom Skerritt and Mia Sorvino will star in a movie adaptation of David Guterson’s novel “East of the Mountains” with production starting this month.

SJ Chiro is directing the film, which centers on a retired heart surgeon and recent widower after he learns that he has terminal cancer. Determined to end his life on his own terms, he leaves his daughter (Sorvino) behind, and sets off on a journey into Washington State’s Columbia Basin.

Guterson is the author of “Snow Falling on Cedars,” which was adapted and released theatrically with Ethan Hawke starring. “East of the Mountains” is produced by Jane Charles, David Guterson, Mischa Jakupcak and Jennessa West. Executive producers are Stephen G. Hall and Eliza Shelden.

Chloe Coleman has joined the cast of action-thriller “Gunpowder Milkshake” opposite Karen Gillan and Lena Headey.

StudioCanal and The Picture Company are producing with Navot Papushado and Aharon Keshales directing from a script they wrote with Ehud Lavski.  Paul Giamatti, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino also star.

Coleman’s other credits include “Big Little Lies,” “Avatar 2” and STX’s upcoming comedy “My Spy” with Dave Bautista.

 

    In today's film news roundup, Seann William Scott's "Already Gone" and "High Strung: Free Dance" get releases, and Tom Skerritt, Mira Sorvino and Chloe Coleman get cast.

