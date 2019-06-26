×

‘I Am Mother’ Director Tackles Margot Robbie-Produced Thriller ‘Augmented’

Dave McNary

Grant Sputore
CREDIT: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Warner Bros. has hired “I Am Mother” director Grant Sputore to helm the science-fiction thriller “Augmented” which Margot Robbie is producing, Variety has learned exclusively.

Michael Lloyd Green is rewriting an original script by Mark Townend. Denise Di Novi and Tom Ackerley are also producing. Production companies are Robbie’s LuckyChap and Di Novi’s eponymous Di Novi Pictures. Executive producers are Margaret French Isaac for Di Novi and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap.

The studio acquired the rights to Townsend’s spec script in 2017 and announced Robbie’s attachment to produce that same year. No actors are attached to “Augmented” at this point.

Sputore and Green teamed on the sci-fi thriller “I Am Mother,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Luke Hawker, Clara Rugaard, Rose Byrne and Hilary Swank star in the story of a robot raising a little girl after a mass extinction.

The film, recently released by Netflix, received strong reviews with a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Amy Nicholson said in her review for Variety, “‘I Am Mother’ director Grant Sputore’s parentage is obvious: James Cameron crossbred with Ridley Scott.”

Green recently sold a pitch for an original sci-fi thriller, “Remission,” to Black Bear Pictures. Sputore is the co-founder of Australian production company the Penguin Empire.

Robbie produced and starred in “I, Tonya,” for which she received a best actress Oscar nomination. She stars as Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which opens July 26. She also stars in and produces the upcoming “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).”

Both Sputore and Green are repped by WME and Echo Lake Entertainment.

