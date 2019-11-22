Graham Norton to Host 2020 BAFTA Film Awards Ceremony 

Norton currently fronts the ratings-winning “The Graham Norton Show“ for the BBC. In assuming hosting duties for the upcoming BAFTA ceremony on Feb. 2, he will be taking over from “Absolutely Fabulous“ star Joanna Lumley, who hosted the previous two years.

“I’m delighted to be taking the helm of the biggest night in British film. The audience at the Royal Albert Hall will be the biggest sofa I’ve ever faced,” Norton said, referring to the signature settee on which guests of his talk show sit. “I’m honored to be following in the fabulous footsteps of Stephen Fry and Joanna Lumley.”

Added BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry: “With Graham as our host I have no doubt we will deliver a very special celebration of the very best in film, and pay tribute to the most talented and creative people both in front of and behind the camera.”

Norton has a number of BAFTA awards in his own trophy cabinet. “The Graham Norton Show” has won six BAFTA Television Awards over the years, and Norton and his shows have garnered 19 BAFTA noms in all.

The BAFTA Film Awards ceremony is taking place earlier than usual next year in order to keep its prestigious position directly before the Oscars. Its red carpet is one of the most star-studded of the awards season.

Nominations for the British Academy Film Awards will be revealed on Jan. 7.