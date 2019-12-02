Watch the Gotham Awards Live Stream

Awards season is officially underway!

The 2019 Gotham Awards, which honors the best in independent cinema, is being held tonight in downtown New York. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the full live stream above.

This year’s Gotham nominees include “Marriage Story,” “The Farewell” and “Uncut Gems,” which each received three nominations each. “The Last Man in San Francisco,” a drama that premiered at Sundance and opened over the summer from A24, also scored three nominations: breakthrough director (Joe Talbot), best screenplay and breakthrough actor (Jonathan Majors).

Expected to attend are Awkwafina, Noah Baumbach, Sterling K. Brown, Adam Sandler, Adam Driver, Constance Wu, and Will Ferrell, among many others.

Here’s the full list of Gotham nominations:

Best Feature

“The Farewell” (A24)

“Hustlers” (STXfilms)

“Marriage Story” (Netflix)

“Uncut Gems” (A24)

“Waves” (A24)

Best Documentary

“American Factory” (Netflix)

“Apollo 11” (NEON and CNN Films)

“The Edge of Democracy” (Netflix)

“Midnight Traveler” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

“One Child Nation” (Amazon Studios)

Breakthrough Director

Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre for “The Mustang” (Focus Features)

Kent Jones for “Diane” (IFC Films)

Joe Talbot for “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (A24)

Olivia Wilde for “Booksmart” (United Artists Releasing)



Best screenplay

“The Farewell,” Lulu Wang (A24)

“High Flying Bird,” Tarell Alvin McCraney (Netflix)

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Jimmie Fails,” Joe Talbot, Rob Richert (A24)

“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach (Netflix)

Best Actor

Willem Dafoe in “The Lighthouse” (A24)

Adam Driver in “Marriage Story” (Netflix)

Aldis Hodge in “Clemency” (NEON)

André Holland in “High Flying Bird” (Netflix)

Adam Sandler in “Uncut Gems” (A24)

Best Actress

Awkwafina in “The Farewell” (A24)

Elisabeth Moss in “Her Smell” (Gunpowder & Sky)

Mary Kay Place in “Diane” (IFC Films)

Florence Pugh in “Midsommar” (A24)

Alfre Woodard in “Clemency” (NEON)

Breakthrough Actor

Julia Fox in “Uncut Gems” (A24)

Aisling Franciosi in “The Nightingale? (IFC Films)

Chris Galust in “Give Me Liberty” (Music Box Films)

Noah Jupe in “Honey Boy” (Amazon Studios)

Jonathan Majors in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (A24)

Taylor Russell in “Waves” (A24)

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

Chernobyl (HBO)

David Makes Man (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ramy (Hulu)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Tuca & Bertie (Netflix)

Undone (Amazon Prime Video)