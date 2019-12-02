You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch the Gotham Awards Live Stream

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Awards season is officially underway!

The 2019 Gotham Awards, which honors the best in independent cinema, is being held tonight in downtown New York. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the full live stream above.

This year’s Gotham nominees include “Marriage Story,” “The Farewell” and “Uncut Gems,” which each received three nominations each. “The Last Man in San Francisco,” a drama that premiered at Sundance and opened over the summer from A24, also scored three nominations: breakthrough director (Joe Talbot), best screenplay and breakthrough actor (Jonathan Majors).

Expected to attend are Awkwafina, Noah Baumbach, Sterling K. Brown, Adam Sandler, Adam Driver, Constance Wu, and Will Ferrell, among many others.

Here’s the full list of Gotham nominations:

Best Feature
“The Farewell” (A24)
“Hustlers” (STXfilms)
Marriage Story” (Netflix)
“Uncut Gems” (A24)
“Waves” (A24)

Best Documentary
“American Factory” (Netflix)
“Apollo 11” (NEON and CNN Films)
“The Edge of Democracy” (Netflix)
“Midnight Traveler” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)
“One Child Nation” (Amazon Studios)

Breakthrough Director
Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre for “The Mustang” (Focus Features)
Kent Jones for “Diane” (IFC Films)
Joe Talbot for “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (A24)
Olivia Wilde for “Booksmart” (United Artists Releasing)

Best screenplay
“The Farewell,” Lulu Wang (A24)
“High Flying Bird,” Tarell Alvin McCraney (Netflix)
“The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Jimmie Fails,” Joe Talbot, Rob Richert (A24)
“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach (Netflix)

Best Actor
Willem Dafoe in “The Lighthouse” (A24)
Adam Driver in “Marriage Story” (Netflix)
Aldis Hodge in “Clemency” (NEON)
André Holland in “High Flying Bird” (Netflix)
Adam Sandler in “Uncut Gems” (A24)

Best Actress
Awkwafina in “The Farewell” (A24)
Elisabeth Moss in “Her Smell” (Gunpowder & Sky)
Mary Kay Place in “Diane” (IFC Films)
Florence Pugh in “Midsommar” (A24)
Alfre Woodard in “Clemency” (NEON)

Breakthrough Actor
Julia Fox in “Uncut Gems” (A24)
Aisling Franciosi in “The Nightingale? (IFC Films)
Chris Galust in “Give Me Liberty” (Music Box Films)
Noah Jupe in “Honey Boy” (Amazon Studios)
Jonathan Majors in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (A24)
Taylor Russell in “Waves” (A24)

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)
Chernobyl (HBO)
David Makes Man (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
When They See Us (Netflix)

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ramy (Hulu)
Russian Doll (Netflix)
Tuca & Bertie (Netflix)
Undone (Amazon Prime Video)

More Film

  • Takashi MiikeNeuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival,

    SGIFF: Japanese Auteur Miike Takeshi on Violence and Yakuza Love Stories 

    Japanese auteur Miike Takeshi delivered an entertaining masterclass to a packed audience as part of the Singapore International Film Festival on Sunday, where he held forth on a range of subjects. Conducting the masterclass was Singaporean filmmaker Kirsten Tan (“Pop Aye”). A day earlier, Miike received an honorary award from the festival. In a career [...]

  • Marriage Story

    Watch the Gotham Awards Live Stream

    Awards season is officially underway! The 2019 Gotham Awards, which honors the best in independent cinema, is being held tonight in downtown New York. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the full live stream above. This year’s Gotham nominees include “Marriage Story,” “The Farewell” and “Uncut Gems,” which each received three nominations each. [...]

  • dga directors guild logo

    Directors Guild Opposes Government's Move to End Paramount Consent Decrees

    The Directors Guild of America has announced that it’s opposing the Justice Department’s efforts to terminate the Paramount consent decrees. Makan Delrahim, the head of the department’s antitrust division, announced in a speech on Nov. 18 that he would take action to end the decrees, which he argued are antiquated and “no longer meet consumer [...]

  • Charles Randolph

    'The Big Short' Writer to Pen WeWork Drama From Blumhouse, Universal

    The rise and crash of WeWork and its founder Adam Neumann is getting the big-screen treatment from Blumhouse and Universal. Screenwriter Charles Randolph, who won an adapted screenplay Oscar for “The Big Short,” is on board to write the film. The troubled shared-workplace startup pulled the plug on an initial public offering in September after [...]

  • Focus Film Industry London

    At Focus, Europe Rethinks Production Habits to Go Green

    When industry leaders from around the world arrive in London for Focus 2019 from Dec. 3-4, the environmental impact of the film and TV industries will be a major talking point on the agenda. “Sustainability is undoubtedly at the forefront of everybody’s mind in 2019, and this is certainly true within the production community,” says [...]

  • Better Days

    Macau Film Review: 'Better Days'

    “This used to be our playground. This was our playground. Does anyone know the difference between was and used to be?” An adult Chen Nian (Zhou Dongyu) quizzes her students, who can’t quite answer. It’s a distinction many native English speakers might find hard to articulate, except to say that the surprisingly poetic solution Chen [...]

  • The Immortal Poster

    'The Immortal,' Prequel Film to 'Gomorrah' TV Series, to Roll Out in Italian Theaters

    “The Immortal,” a film prequel to the hit TV series “Gomorrah,” is set for release Thursday on 450 screens in Italy in what its distributors are touting as a unique cross-media experiment. Helmed by actor-director Marco D’Amore, who plays ruthless central character Ciro Di Marzio on the gritty mob show, “The Immortal” is not just [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad