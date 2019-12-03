×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gotham Awards Kick off in New York with Adam Driver and Jennifer Lopez (Updating Live)

By and
Jennifer Lopez Gotham Awards
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Rain, snow and sleet couldn’t stop the Independent Filmmaker Project from handing out its annual Gotham Awards on Monday night in New York City.

Up for best picture this year are “The Farewell,” “Hustlers,” “Marriage Story,” “Uncut Gems” and “Waves.” Willem Dafoe (“The Lighthouse”), Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Aldis Hodge (“Clemency”), André Holland (“High Flying Bird”) and Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”) are competing for best actor. Awkwafina (“The Farewell”), Elisabeth Moss (“Her Smell”), Mary Kay Place (“Diane”), Florence Pugh (“Midsommar”) and Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”) are up for best actress.

Gotham Awards winners don’t always go on to take home Oscar gold, but a win at the New York event could help build awards-season momentum for an indie.

Laura Dern, Sam Rockwell and Ava DuVernay, as well as FilmNation founder-CEO Glen Basner, are receiving individual tributes during the gala.

Here’s the full winners list, which is being updated live as awards are announced.

Best Feature
“The Farewell” (A24)
“Hustlers” (STXfilms)
“Marriage Story” (Netflix)
“Uncut Gems” (A24)
“Waves” (A24)

Best Documentary
“American Factory” (Netflix)
“Apollo 11” (NEON and CNN Films)
“The Edge of Democracy” (Netflix)
“Midnight Traveler” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)
“One Child Nation” (Amazon Studios)

Breakthrough Director
Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre for “The Mustang” (Focus Features)
Kent Jones for “Diane” (IFC Films)
Joe Talbot for “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (A24)
Olivia Wilde for “Booksmart” (United Artists Releasing)

Best Screenplay
“The Farewell,” Lulu Wang (A24)
“High Flying Bird,” Tarell Alvin McCraney (Netflix)
“The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Jimmie Fails,” Joe Talbot, Rob Richert (A24)
“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach (Netflix)

Best Actor
Willem Dafoe in “The Lighthouse” (A24)
Adam Driver in “Marriage Story” (Netflix)
Aldis Hodge in “Clemency” (NEON)
André Holland in “High Flying Bird” (Netflix)
Adam Sandler in “Uncut Gems” (A24)

Best Actress
Awkwafina in “The Farewell” (A24)
Elisabeth Moss in “Her Smell” (Gunpowder & Sky)
Mary Kay Place in “Diane” (IFC Films)
Florence Pugh in “Midsommar” (A24)
Alfre Woodard in “Clemency” (NEON)

Breakthrough Actor
Julia Fox in “Uncut Gems” (A24)
Aisling Franciosi in “The Nightingale? (IFC Films)
Chris Galust in “Give Me Liberty” (Music Box Films)
Noah Jupe in “Honey Boy” (Amazon Studios)
Jonathan Majors in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (A24)
Taylor Russell in “Waves” (A24)

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)
Chernobyl (HBO)
David Makes Man (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
When They See Us (Netflix)

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ramy (Hulu)
Russian Doll (Netflix)
Tuca & Bertie (Netflix)
Undone (Amazon Prime Video)

More Film

  • Jennifer Lopez Gotham Awards

    Gotham Awards Kicks off in New York with Adam Driver and Jennifer Lopez (Updating Live)

    Rain, snow and sleet couldn’t stop the Independent Filmmaker Project from handing out its annual Gotham Awards on Monday night in New York City. Up for best picture this year are “The Farewell,” “Hustlers,” “Marriage Story,” “Uncut Gems” and “Waves.” Willem Dafoe (“The Lighthouse”), Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Aldis Hodge (“Clemency”), André Holland (“High Flying [...]

  • Peter Chernin

    Peter Chernin to Keynote Variety Dealmakers Elite Breakfast

    The Chernin Group chairman and CEO Peter Chernin will keynote Variety’s Dealmakers Elite Breakfast on Dec. 6. Credited with a long list of box office hits and popular TV shows, such as “New Girl,” “Hidden Figures” and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” Chernin will discuss his dual interest in TV/film production as well [...]

  • Spirited Away

    Studio Ghibli's Film Catalog Will Be Available for Digital Purchase for the First Time

    GKids will release the entire Studio Ghibli catalog of animated films for digital purchase for the first time in North America on Dec. 17. The Tokyo-based Studio Ghibli catalog includes best animated film Academy Award winner “Spirited Away” and five other Oscar-nominated titles: “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “The Wind Rises,” “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya,” [...]

  • Takashi MiikeNeuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival,

    SGIFF: Japanese Auteur Miike Takeshi on Violence and Yakuza Love Stories 

    Japanese auteur Miike Takeshi delivered an entertaining masterclass to a packed audience as part of the Singapore International Film Festival on Sunday, where he held forth on a range of subjects. Conducting the masterclass was Singaporean filmmaker Kirsten Tan (“Pop Aye”). A day earlier, Miike received an honorary award from the festival. In a career [...]

  • Marriage Story

    Watch the Gotham Awards Live Stream

    Awards season is officially underway! The 2019 Gotham Awards, which honors the best in independent cinema, is being held tonight in downtown New York. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the full live stream above. This year’s Gotham nominees include “Marriage Story,” “The Farewell” and “Uncut Gems,” which each received three nominations each. [...]

  • dga directors guild logo

    Directors Guild Opposes Government's Move to End Paramount Consent Decrees

    The Directors Guild of America has announced it’s opposing the Justice Department’s efforts to terminate the Paramount consent decrees, calling those efforts “a step in the wrong direction.” Makan Delrahim, the head of the department’s antitrust division, announced in a speech on Nov. 18 that he would take action to end the decrees, which he [...]

  • Charles Randolph

    'The Big Short' Writer to Pen WeWork Drama From Blumhouse, Universal

    The rise and crash of WeWork and its founder Adam Neumann is getting the big-screen treatment from Blumhouse and Universal. Screenwriter Charles Randolph, who won an adapted screenplay Oscar for “The Big Short,” is on board to write the film. The troubled shared-workplace startup pulled the plug on an initial public offering in September after [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad