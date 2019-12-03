Gotham Awards Kick off in New York with Adam Driver and Jennifer Lopez (Updating Live)

Rain, snow and sleet couldn’t stop the Independent Filmmaker Project from handing out its annual Gotham Awards on Monday night in New York City.

Up for best picture this year are “The Farewell,” “Hustlers,” “Marriage Story,” “Uncut Gems” and “Waves.” Willem Dafoe (“The Lighthouse”), Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Aldis Hodge (“Clemency”), André Holland (“High Flying Bird”) and Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”) are competing for best actor. Awkwafina (“The Farewell”), Elisabeth Moss (“Her Smell”), Mary Kay Place (“Diane”), Florence Pugh (“Midsommar”) and Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”) are up for best actress.

Gotham Awards winners don’t always go on to take home Oscar gold, but a win at the New York event could help build awards-season momentum for an indie.

Laura Dern, Sam Rockwell and Ava DuVernay, as well as FilmNation founder-CEO Glen Basner, are receiving individual tributes during the gala.

Here’s the full winners list, which is being updated live as awards are announced.

Best Feature

“The Farewell” (A24)

“Hustlers” (STXfilms)

“Marriage Story” (Netflix)

“Uncut Gems” (A24)

“Waves” (A24)

Best Documentary

“American Factory” (Netflix)

“Apollo 11” (NEON and CNN Films)

“The Edge of Democracy” (Netflix)

“Midnight Traveler” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

“One Child Nation” (Amazon Studios)

Breakthrough Director

Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre for “The Mustang” (Focus Features)

Kent Jones for “Diane” (IFC Films)

Joe Talbot for “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (A24)

Olivia Wilde for “Booksmart” (United Artists Releasing)



Best Screenplay

“The Farewell,” Lulu Wang (A24)

“High Flying Bird,” Tarell Alvin McCraney (Netflix)

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Jimmie Fails,” Joe Talbot, Rob Richert (A24)

“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach (Netflix)

Best Actor

Willem Dafoe in “The Lighthouse” (A24)

Adam Driver in “Marriage Story” (Netflix)

Aldis Hodge in “Clemency” (NEON)

André Holland in “High Flying Bird” (Netflix)

Adam Sandler in “Uncut Gems” (A24)

Best Actress

Awkwafina in “The Farewell” (A24)

Elisabeth Moss in “Her Smell” (Gunpowder & Sky)

Mary Kay Place in “Diane” (IFC Films)

Florence Pugh in “Midsommar” (A24)

Alfre Woodard in “Clemency” (NEON)

Breakthrough Actor

Julia Fox in “Uncut Gems” (A24)

Aisling Franciosi in “The Nightingale? (IFC Films)

Chris Galust in “Give Me Liberty” (Music Box Films)

Noah Jupe in “Honey Boy” (Amazon Studios)

Jonathan Majors in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (A24)

Taylor Russell in “Waves” (A24)

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

Chernobyl (HBO)

David Makes Man (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ramy (Hulu)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Tuca & Bertie (Netflix)

Undone (Amazon Prime Video)