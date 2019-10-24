×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Marriage Story,’ ‘The Farewell,’ ‘Uncut Gems’ Lead Gotham Awards Nominations

By
Ramin Setoodeh

New York Bureau Chief

Ramin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Uncut Gems

“Marriage Story,” “The Farewell” and “Uncut Gems” each received three Gotham Awards nominations, including best feature, from the Independent Filmmakers Project on Thursday morning.

On the long road to awards season, the Gotham Awards, which are held in New York on Dec. 2, have become the first stop. And while they aren’t always a reliable predictor of Oscar nominations — since they are voted on by small panels of journalists and filmmakers — they can help build an independent movie’s momentum.

Netflix’s “Marriage Story,” the tale of a couple undergoing a tortured divorce, also received nods for best actor (Adam Driver) and screenplay (Noah Baumbach). A24’s “The Farewell,” a Sundance darling about a woman who travels to China to visit her grandmother, was nominated for best actress (Awkwafina) and screenplay (Lulu Wang). Another A24 title, “Uncut Gems,” which follows a New York jewelry owner with a gambling problem, was recognized for best actor (Adam Sandler) and breakthrough actor (Julia Fox).

A fourth film, “The Last Man in San Francisco,” a drama that premiered at Sundance and opened over the summer from A24, also scored three nominations: breakthrough director (Joe Talbot), best screenplay and breakthrough actor (Jonathan Majors).

See the list of nominees below:

Best Feature
“The Farewell” (A24)
“Hustlers” (STXfilms)
“Marriage Story” (Netflix)
“Uncut Gems” (A24)
“Waves” (A24)

Best Documentary
“American Factory” (Netflix)
“Apollo 11” (NEON and CNN Films)
“The Edge of Democracy” (Netflix)
“Midnight Traveler” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)
“One Child Nation” (Amazon Studios)

Breakthrough Director
Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre for “The Mustang” (Focus Features)
Kent Jones for “Diane” (IFC Films)
Joe Talbot for “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (A24)
Olivia Wilde for “Booksmart” (United Artists Releasing)

Best screenplay
“The Farewell,” Lulu Wang (A24)
“High Flying Bird,” Tarell Alvin McCraney (Netflix)
“The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Jimmie Fails,” Joe Talbot, Rob Richert (A24)
“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach (Netflix)

Best Actor
Willem Dafoe in “The Lighthouse” (A24)
Adam Driver in “Marriage Story” (Netflix)
Aldis Hodge in “Clemency” (NEON)
André Holland in “High Flying Bird” (Netflix)
Adam Sandler in “Uncut Gems” (A24)

Best Actress
Awkwafina in “The Farewell” (A24)
Elisabeth Moss in “Her Smell” (Gunpowder & Sky)
Mary Kay Place in “Diane” (IFC Films)
Florence Pugh in “Midsommar” (A24)
Alfre Woodard in “Clemency” (NEON)

Breakthrough Actor
Julia Fox in “Uncut Gems” (A24)
Aisling Franciosi in “The Nightingale? (IFC Films)
Chris Galust in “Give Me Liberty” (Music Box Films)
Noah Jupe in “Honey Boy” (Amazon Studios)
Jonathan Majors in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (A24)
Taylor Russell in “Waves” (A24)

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • NBCU CEO Steve Burke

    NBCUniversal's Steve Burke on Streaming Wars: 'This Is a Moment in Time'

    NBCUniversal chief Steve Burke predicts that things are going to get even more intense among the media and tech giants launching streaming platforms before the marketplace inevitably settles down. Burke, speaking Thursday morning on Comcast’s third quarter earnings call, said NBCUniversal is committed to its strategy of launching into the streaming arena with the advertising-supported [...]

  • Uncut Gems

    'Marriage Story,' 'The Farewell,' 'Uncut Gems' Lead Gotham Awards Nominations

    “Marriage Story,” “The Farewell” and “Uncut Gems” each received three Gotham Awards nominations, including best feature, from the Independent Filmmakers Project on Thursday morning. On the long road to awards season, the Gotham Awards, which are held in New York on Dec. 2, have become the first stop. And while they aren’t always a reliable [...]

  • Foro cineastas indigenas_mexicanas_baja_2-752x432

    Morelia Film Festival Hosts First Indigenous Women Filmmakers Forum

    Since 2007, the Morelia International Film Festival (FICM) has organized an annual Indigenous People Forum in the Michoacán capital during the fest. This year, for the first time, it dedicated two days the Mexican Indigenous Women Filmmakers: Identity and New Narratives forum. Daniela Michel, general director of the festival; Marina Stavenhagen, forum coordinator; and María [...]

  • Mounia Meddour Papicha Greek Movie

    Thessaloniki Festival's Industry Arm Agora Sees Global Growth

    The arrival this month of hundreds of foreign industry guests for the Thessaloniki Intl. Film Festival in some ways echoes the history of this ancient, seaside city, long a melting pot of civilizations and cultures. “Historically speaking, Thessaloniki was the center of the Mediterranean and Balkan region,” says Yianna Sarri, head of the festival’s industry [...]

  • Comcast Corporation will host a conference

    Comcast Delivers Revenue and Earnings Gains Despite Softness at NBCUniversal

    Comcast matched Wall Street’s expectations for its third quarter revenue and beat on earnings per share despite tough year-over-year comparisons for NBCUniversal. Comcast delivered $26.8 billion in revenue, up 21.2% from the year-ago quarter, and adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents, up 16.2% from Q3 2018. The consensus among analysts had adjusted EPS coming [...]

  • Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci Love Story

    Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci Love Story ‘Supernova’ Closes Multiple Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Supernova,” a romance starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as a longtime couple on a road trip, has inked a raft of early distribution deals after having just wrapped a six-week shoot in England’s scenic Lake District. The Bureau Sales has sold Harry Macqueen’s new feature to territories including the U.K. (Studiocanal), Germany and Austria [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad