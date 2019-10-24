‘Marriage Story,’ ‘The Farewell,’ ‘Uncut Gems’ Lead Gotham Awards Nominations

“Marriage Story,” “The Farewell” and “Uncut Gems” each received three Gotham Awards nominations, including best feature, from the Independent Filmmakers Project on Thursday morning.

On the long road to awards season, the Gotham Awards, which are held in New York on Dec. 2, have become the first stop. And while they aren’t always a reliable predictor of Oscar nominations — since they are voted on by small panels of journalists and filmmakers — they can help build an independent movie’s momentum.

Netflix’s “Marriage Story,” the tale of a couple undergoing a tortured divorce, also received nods for best actor (Adam Driver) and screenplay (Noah Baumbach). A24’s “The Farewell,” a Sundance darling about a woman who travels to China to visit her grandmother, was nominated for best actress (Awkwafina) and screenplay (Lulu Wang). Another A24 title, “Uncut Gems,” which follows a New York jewelry owner with a gambling problem, was recognized for best actor (Adam Sandler) and breakthrough actor (Julia Fox).

A fourth film, “The Last Man in San Francisco,” a drama that premiered at Sundance and opened over the summer from A24, also scored three nominations: breakthrough director (Joe Talbot), best screenplay and breakthrough actor (Jonathan Majors).

See the list of nominees below:

Best Feature

“The Farewell” (A24)

“Hustlers” (STXfilms)

“Marriage Story” (Netflix)

“Uncut Gems” (A24)

“Waves” (A24)

Best Documentary

“American Factory” (Netflix)

“Apollo 11” (NEON and CNN Films)

“The Edge of Democracy” (Netflix)

“Midnight Traveler” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

“One Child Nation” (Amazon Studios)

Breakthrough Director

Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre for “The Mustang” (Focus Features)

Kent Jones for “Diane” (IFC Films)

Joe Talbot for “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (A24)

Olivia Wilde for “Booksmart” (United Artists Releasing)



Best screenplay

“The Farewell,” Lulu Wang (A24)

“High Flying Bird,” Tarell Alvin McCraney (Netflix)

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Jimmie Fails,” Joe Talbot, Rob Richert (A24)

“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach (Netflix)

Best Actor

Willem Dafoe in “The Lighthouse” (A24)

Adam Driver in “Marriage Story” (Netflix)

Aldis Hodge in “Clemency” (NEON)

André Holland in “High Flying Bird” (Netflix)

Adam Sandler in “Uncut Gems” (A24)

Best Actress

Awkwafina in “The Farewell” (A24)

Elisabeth Moss in “Her Smell” (Gunpowder & Sky)

Mary Kay Place in “Diane” (IFC Films)

Florence Pugh in “Midsommar” (A24)

Alfre Woodard in “Clemency” (NEON)

Breakthrough Actor

Julia Fox in “Uncut Gems” (A24)

Aisling Franciosi in “The Nightingale? (IFC Films)

Chris Galust in “Give Me Liberty” (Music Box Films)

Noah Jupe in “Honey Boy” (Amazon Studios)

Jonathan Majors in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (A24)

Taylor Russell in “Waves” (A24)