×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gong Li to Receive Women in Motion Award at Cannes

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gong Li
CREDIT: Thibault Camus/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Actress Gong Li will become the first person of Asian descent to win the Kering Group and Cannes Film Festival’s annual women in motion award. The prize will be presented by Kering’s chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault and the festival’s president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Fremaux at a dinner on Sunday.

The award is intended to celebrate the careers of leading female figures in cinema, and has previously been presented to Jane Fonda in 2015, Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon in 2016, Isabelle Huppert in 2017 and Patty Jenkins in 2018.

Gong said it would be a “true honor” to accept the accolade. “Making films is fundamental in my life, and I am most grateful to be able to continue to share my work and my passion,” she said. The actress is known for her starring role in films such as Zhang Yimou’s “Red Sorghum,” “Raise the Red Lantern” and “To Live,” and Chen Kaige’s “Farewell My Concubine,” which won the Palme d’Or in 1993.

Related

She served as jury president of the 50th Berlin International Film Festival, 59th Venice International Film Festival, 16th Tokyo International Film Festival, 17th Shanghai International Film Festival and 55th Golden Horse Awards, as well as a jury member of the 50th Cannes Film Festival.

On the basis of her first feature-length work, “All Good,” which debuted on April 3, German director Eva Trobisch will also be given the young talent award, which is accompanied with a 50,000 euro donation that will allow her to pursue her film projects. She was chosen by last year’s winner Carla Simon, who called the film “one of the most realistic portrayals of sexual assault that I’ve ever seen.”

Kering is a global luxury group that manages the development of a number of famous fashion brands, including Gucci, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen. Its Women in Motion initiative seeks to highlight women’s contributions to the film industry, both behind and in front of the camera, and since it began in 2015, has led to over 40 talks featuring more than 70 speakers.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Gong Li

    Gong Li to Receive Women in Motion Award at Cannes

    Actress Gong Li will become the first person of Asian descent to win the Kering Group and Cannes Film Festival’s annual women in motion award. The prize will be presented by Kering’s chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault and the festival’s president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Fremaux at a dinner on Sunday. The award [...]

  • Shia LaBeouf and Mel Gibson

    Shia LaBeouf, Mel Gibson Starring in Comedy About New York's Super Rich, ‘Rothchild’

    Shia LaBeouf and Mel Gibson will star in “Rothchild,” a dark comedy about New York’s super rich helmed by “Stan & Ollie” director Jon S. Baird. HanWay Films has boarded the project and will kick off international sales at Cannes. CAA Media Finance is handling the North American rights. LaBeouf plays Becket Rothchild, who was [...]

  • Lupita Nyong'oSecret Chopard party, 71st Cannes

    Cannes 2019: The Ultimate Party Guide

    The red carpets are being rolled out. The champagne is on ice. And the guest lists are being scrutinized. Here is Variety’s ultimate party guide for Cannes 2019… Tuesday, May 14Bodvár House of Rosés PartyA reception in honor of “The Dead Don’t Die’s” Luka Sabbat. 3.14 Hotel, 2 p.m. Related Cannes: David Unger Formally Launches [...]

  • Brittney Ramsdell

    Universal Music Group Ups Brittney Ramsdell to Multi-Label Film & TV Synch Role

    Universal Music Group (UMG) has promoted Brittney Ramsdell to senior vice president of film and TV synchronization for Republic Records, Def Jam Recordings, Island Records and Verve Label Group. The Santa Monica-based executive reports to UMG executive vice president Michele Anthony and will oversee synch efforts across film, television, video games, commercials and all other [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Doris Day, Chanteuse: Five of Her Greatest Musical Performances

    Doris Day may have died with a reputation of being Hollywood’s most scrubbed-clean and wholesome girl-next-door type. But she made it to the big screen courtesy her warmly simmering and easily quavering vocal tones. Before films beckoned, she was a featured vocalist with big band-era kings such as Bob Crosby (Bing’s brother) and Les Brown [...]

  • Sony Catapults the "Angry Birds Movie

    Sony Catapults 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' Into Cannes

    A giant stuffed toy bird was catapulted from a Cannes beachfront pier Monday as Sony used its now traditional pre-festival slot to generate buzz for its new film “The Angry Birds Movie 2.” New footage from the movie dropped right after the stunt. The first picture made more than $540 million internationally. Voice talent including [...]

  • Tom Zickler Pays Tribute to DEFA

    Tom Zickler Pays Tribute to DEFA with 'Traumfabrik'

    “Traumfabrik” marks the return of one of Germany’s most successful producers back onto the film stage in more ways than one. A period-piece love letter to East Germany’s famed DEFA film studios, now known as Studio Babelsberg, “Traumfabrik” is a romantic drama set in 1961 that follows a young studio extra’s ambitious efforts to reunite [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad