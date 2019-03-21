Film News Roundup: ‘Gone With the Wind’ Sets Event Cinema Record

In today’s film news roundup, “Gone with the Wind” sets a new record, “Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles” is acquired, and Tracy Oliver signs with Topic Studios.

EVENT CINEMA RECORD

The 80th anniversary release of “Gone with the Wind” has grossed $2.23 million in six nationwide screenings On four dates — a record as the highest-grossing classic film for Fathom Events.

The previous record was set in January by Fathom’s re-release of the 1939 classic “The Wizard of Oz” with $2 million. Fathom said its re-releases of “My Fair Lady” and “Dirty Dancing” in February have given it $5.5 million at the classic film box office in 2019.

Both “The Wizard of Oz” and “My Fair Lady” were presented as part of Fathom Events’ TCM Big Screen Classics series in partnership with Turner Classic Movies. The series continues with “To Kill a Mockingbird” in March; “Ben-Hur” in April; and “True Grit” and 1989’s “Steel Magnolias” in May.

ACQUISITION

Roadside Attractions and Samuel Goldwyn Films have co-acquired worldwide rights to Max Lewkowicz’s documentary “Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles.”

The documentary tells the story behind Broadway musical “Fiddler on The Roof” and its creative roots in early 1960s New York. The film includes interviews with the show’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick, producer Hal Prince, original cast members, “Hamilton creator” Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chaim Topol, and Harvey Fierstein.

Roadside and Goldwyn will release “Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles” in theaters this summer.

FIRST-LOOK DEAL

Topic Studios has signed a first look deal with writer-director-producer-actor Tracy Oliver, starting on April 1.

Oliver co-wrote 2017’s comedy “Girls Trip” and has written the upcoming film “Little” for Universal, set for April 12. Oliver is currently producing a “Clueless” remake for Paramount. She’s created and was showrunner on the half-hour comedy series “The First Wives Club.”

“We’re huge fans of Tracy,” said Michael Bloom, CEO of First Look Media/Topic Studios. “She’s smart, funny and has a passion for storytelling that has already hugely connected with audiences. We’re excited to work with her and help spread her insightful yet comedic take on life to the masses.”