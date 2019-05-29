×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ansel Elgort Struggles With Grief and Addiction in Emotional First ‘Goldfinch’ Trailer

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ansel Elgort and Nicole Kidman help bring Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Goldfinch” to life in the first trailer for the film, released on Wednesday.

Elgort stars as Theo Decker, whose life is changed forever when his mother dies in a terrorist bombing at an art museum. With nowhere to go, he’s taken in by Mrs. Barbour (Kidman), a kind and wealthy woman who comforts him in his grief. He also befriends Boris, played by “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard, the rich son of a Ukrainian immigrant who later reappears in Theo’s life.

The trailer flashes forward to Theo as a young adult at several points, where he struggles with drug addiction and is still haunted by the memory of his mother and the painting of a goldfinch he saw in the museum before the bombing.

“In Amsterdam, I dreamt I saw my mother again. Same beautiful, pale blue eyes. When I lost her, I lost sight of any landmark that might’ve led me someplace happier,” he says in the trailer.

Related

Jeffrey Wright also stars as Hobie, a man who recognizes Theo from the museum and comes back into his life when he’s older. Hobie is the legal guardian of Pippa (Ashleigh Cummings), a redhead who catches Theo’s eye in the museum and later reconnects with him. Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson, Denis O’Hare and Aneurin Barnard round out the cast.

The Goldfinch” is John Crowley’s latest film after 2015’s “Brooklyn,” and he enlisted Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins for the drama. The striking visuals in the trailer are certainly reminiscent of Deakins’ previous work, which includes “Blade Runner 2049,” “The Shawshank Redemption” and “No Country for Old Men.”

The Warner Bros. film hits theaters on Sept. 13.

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Film

  • The Goldfinch trailer

    Ansel Elgort Struggles With Grief and Addiction in Emotional First 'Goldfinch' Trailer

    Ansel Elgort and Nicole Kidman help bring Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Goldfinch” to life in the first trailer for the film, released on Wednesday. Elgort stars as Theo Decker, whose life is changed forever when his mother dies in a terrorist bombing at an art museum. With nowhere to go, he’s taken in [...]

  • People walk by the Egyptian Theater

    Sundance Film Festival 2019 Generated $182 Million in Economic Impact for Utah (Study)

    The 2019 Sundance Film Festival generated $182.5 million in economic impact for the state of Utah, declining 4.7% from last year, according to a study released on Wednesday. The 11-day festival attracted more than 122,000 attendees from 48 states and 35 foreign countries, a drop of about 2,900 from 2018. The studies on both years [...]

  • Verve

    Universal Buys Horror Script in First Verve Sale Since Signing With WGA

    Universal Pictures has bought an untitled horror script by Peter Gaffney in the first such sale since Verve signed the Writers Guild of America’s code of conduct two weeks ago. Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will produce the film for 21 Laps Entertainment alongside Adam Kolbrenner for his Lit Entertainment Group. 21 Laps and Lit [...]

  • Carmine Caridi dead

    'Godfather' Actor Carmine Caridi Dies at 85

    Carmine Caridi, the actor best-known for portraying Carmine Rosato in “The Godfather: Part II,” has died. He was 85. Caridi died on Tuesday after being in a coma at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, his reps confirmed to Variety. TMZ first reported the news. “From broadway, to film and television, Carmine spent over six decades entertaining [...]

  • Star Wars Universe With Galaxy Edge

    How Disney, Lucasfilm Built a Piece of the 'Star Wars' Universe With Galaxy's Edge

    After more than six years of work, creative teams from Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm are getting ready to unveil the planet they’ve been building. Batuu, a remote trading outpost that will include a full-size Millennium Falcon, is the setting for Disney theme park attraction Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a 14-acre world that opens on [...]

  • Deadwood David Milch

    'Deadwood' Cast, Creator Look Back at the Long Road to the HBO Western's Return

    A few days into shooting the “Deadwood” movie, David Milch had the show’s cast and crew in tears. On most mornings at the film’s Melody Ranch set in Santa Clarita, Calif., Milch would start the day by giving a pep talk. But this one was extra wistful. “It was the third day of shooting when [...]

  • Boy George

    Boy George Movie in the Works From Director Sacha Gervasi

    Boy George is the latest musician getting the movie treatment. MGM is developing an untitled film based on the life of the Culture Club singer, with Sacha Gervasi attached to write and direct. Producers are Kevin King Templeton, a producer on MGM’s two “Creed” movies, and Paul Kemsley. George and Jessica de Rothschild will executive [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad