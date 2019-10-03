Goldfinch Scouts for Video Game IP it Can Take to Film and TV (EXCLUSIVE)

Goldfinch is reaching out to games developers and wants to find 10 projects that it can adapt for film and TV. Specifically, it wants to find projects created using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine platform.

U.K.-based film and TV finance and production business Goldfinch has set out its submission policies for developers who have until end-Oct. to apply.

The company has expanded from the film business to streaming, with its own direct-to-consumer service, BirdBox, and has moved into TV with several commissions from U.K. broadcaster ITV. It is now going to be working with partners and creatives from the gaming business.

“We’re looking to expand upon the tales of compelling heroes and absorbing worlds being told within the gaming landscape,” said said Goldfinch COO Phil McKenzie​. “Our desire is to turn these 10 IP’s, built within the Unreal Engine, into feature films, TV series or episodic short form content, exposing their rich narratives and characters an even larger audience.”

Mike Gamble, head of games licensing EMEA, at Epic Games, added: “This is an exciting initiative that will help Unreal developers reach new audiences through different mediums. Goldfinch has a successful track record in creating these creative extensions and we’re delighted to be working with them to help identify suitable projects.”